22. Great Smoky Mountains

By Rick Grainger // Shutterstock
- Location: Tennessee, North Carolina

- Date established as park: June 15, 1934

- Area: 522,427 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 12,547,743

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 12,095,720

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 14,161,548

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is regularly among the most-visited parks in the nation. It is also the most biodiverse park in the national park system—over 19,000 species have been documented and scientists believe up to 100,000 undocumented species may live there. Its creation was more complicated than that of other national parks, requiring extensive fundraising, the purchase of thousands of small farms, and the removal of those who lived there previously.

