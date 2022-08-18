23. Shenandoah

- Location: Virginia

- Date established as park: Dec. 26, 1935

- Area: 199,218 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 1,425,507

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 1,666,265

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 1,592,312

Just over an hour's drive away from D.C., Shenandoah offers a stunning perspective on East Coast wilderness, including 300 square miles of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Shenandoah's most prominent feature is Skyline Drive, a road that traverses the entirety of the park with over 70 overlooks of the Shenandoah Valley. But Skyline Drive and the park as a whole were not always so accessible. Adhering to Jim Crow laws , private operators implemented what they claimed were "separate but equal" facilities throughout the park until it was fully integrated in 1950.