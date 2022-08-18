20. Carlsbad Caverns

- Location: New Mexico

- Date established as park: May 14, 1930

- Area: 46,766 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 440,691

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 183,835

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 349,244

Carlsbad Caverns, located in the Guadalupe Mountains of New Mexico, is defined by its unique and long geological history, most of which is hidden from sight. This national park contains one of the Earth's oldest and best-preserved fossilized reefs. Capitan Reef is a record of a 250 million-year-old Permian-age ocean teeming with life in the present-day arid, mountainous region bordered by the Chihuahuan Desert. Also hidden below the surface of the Earth is an extensive system of limestone caves decorated by a variety of calcite deposits, the viewing of which is a popular activity for park visitors.