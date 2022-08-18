12. Lassen Volcanic
- Location: California
- Date established as park: Aug. 9, 1916
- Area: 106,589 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 517,039
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 542,274
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 359,635
The stark landscape of Lassen Volcanic National Park tells the story of a violent, volatile past. Volcanoes, fumaroles, geysers, and other hydrothermal features give this park its distinct eruptive quality, serving as a keen reminder of how active the Earth is just below our feet. Visitors can spend time at Juniper and Butte Lakes, or observe the many hydrothermal features (assuming they follow all safety precautions).
