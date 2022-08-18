10. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes (tie)

- Location: Hawaii

- Date established as park: Aug. 1, 1916

- Area: 323,431 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 1,368,376

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 589,775

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 1,262,747

Like Haleakalā, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is a place steeped in tradition and biodiversity. The park is home to Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, two of the world's most active volcanoes. In Hawaiian culture, Kīlauea is believed to be the home of the goddess Pele. The park offers several day hikes and additional trails on which visitors can explore the park's dramatic and culturally rich landscape, as well as its unique wildlife.