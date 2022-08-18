24. Olympic
- Location: Washington
- Date established as park: June 29, 1938
- Area: 922,649 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 3,245,806
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 2,499,177
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 2,718,925
Olympic National Park, located on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, is defined by its geographic isolation. Olympic contains three distinct ecosystems—temperate rainforests, Pacific coastline, and glaciated mountains, the most famous of which is Mount Olympus—making it one of the most ecologically diverse parks in the U.S.
Comments / 0