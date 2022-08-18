14. Acadia (tie)
- Location: Maine
- Date established as park: Feb. 26, 1919
- Area: 49,075 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 3,437,286
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 2,669,034
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 4,069,098
Acadia was the first national park east of the Mississippi River and is the only national park in the Northeastern U.S. Covered in spruce-fir forests, outlined by the rocky Atlantic coastline and dotted with dozens of lakes and ponds, Acadia is quintessential Northeastern wilderness. Popular recreational activities include hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, and leaf-peeping in the fall.
