Adams County, OH

ACOVSD implements House Bill 123

 4 days ago
Pictured above, in no particular order: Mike Parker, Tom Putnum, Mark Brewer, Jonathan Sheeley, Anthony Blevins and Jeremy Caldwell. (Provided photo)

By Sherry Larson

House Bill 123, the “Safety and Violence Education (SAVE Students) Act,” was enacted on March 24, 2021. This bill supports Ohio’s strategic plan for education concerning school security and youth suicide awareness education and training (www.escneo.org).

Richard Seas, Superintendent of the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, stated, “Safety comes in all shapes and sizes. Safety is front and center. It always has been. A horrible situation can happen anywhere and anytime, and we always want to put our best foot forward and have practices and procedures in place.”

Mike Parker is the Attendance/Safety Coordinator for the district. He and his assistant, Tom Putnam, coordinate training and safety drills with the principals, staff, and SROs. The district can no longer contract SROs from the Sheriff’s Department, so they have hired their own. Seas continued, “The state has seen the importance of safety and has passed House Bill 123, which we have to implement.” House Bill 123 has many unfunded mandates. The list of things, schools are required to have in place, has grown exponentially over the past few decades.

“Safety is an issue with parents,” said Seas. “Parents have many options, and they don’t have to pick us. We want to be the best choice.”

Parker sat down to talk with ACOVSD staff about the requirements of HB 123. Fortunately, the district already had most things covered. Seas said, “We’re already there – we’re doing it. We can put the polish on the other 20 to 30 percent of things we’re not doing on the list. You wouldn’t want to be the school sitting out there that gets this bill and must start from scratch.” He continued, “When parents send their kids to school, they expect them to be safe and come home safe. That’s where our SROs and Mike and Tom come in, and they do an awful lot for us.”

Seas also wants to give credit to Dr. William Hablitzel and Danielle Poe from The Adams County Health Department for the mental health initiative and Tracy Spires for her work on the mental health needs of the students. The district has a tier three type stabilization program they started with the University of Cincinnati last year. They have obtained additional funding to hire counselor coordinators to work with students and fill some of the lower tier one and tier two mental health needs. Seas communicated his excitement and said, “We have many needs in our district, and we want to do a better job addressing them. I am grateful to have Dr. Hablitzel and Danielle Poe working with us because we get the reimbursable factor. It’s one thing to start an initiative, and it’s another just to let it die when the money runs dry. You must figure out a way when you start something to sustain it, and that’s the whole part of working with the health department. It seems to be going in the right direction. It’s hard to educate a child when you’ve got all these other needs.”

Parker and Putnam are working this year with experienced SROs who all hold current deputy sheriff certifications. The team includes Mark Brewer, Jonathan Sheeley, Anthony Blevins, and Jeremy Caldwell. The SROs have varied strengths and expertise, and Parker is confident in their individual and collective performance.

As stated in the Defender’s back-to-school article (August 17), Parker’s team will not wait to act if faced with an active shooter. They have layered procedures to reduce reactionary time and eliminate a threat. Parker quotes John Benner of the Tactical Defense Institute, “When seconds count, police are minutes away.” He stated, “That’s why we train our staff and students.”

Parker explained that he and the SROs have trained in active shooter classes focused on specific skill sets, certain weapons, and combative medical training. They’ve also incorporated Casualty Care. Parker said, “We’re fighting our way to the problem to neutralize it. If we get an injury, we’ve got to self-sustain to take care of the threat.” Parker isn’t addressing active shooter injuries only. He stated, “It could be a little kid running with a pencil and accidentally falling on it.” If a child pulled that pencil out, you would have an open chest wound, so Parker asked, “What tools do you have around you to react to stop that sucking chest wound?” A grant from the Attorney General’s office made possible the purchase of mass trauma kits, including many emergency aides.

The passage of House Bill 123 adds more duties to SROs and training for staff and students in the district. Threat assessments, assault prevention, reaction training, and mental health awareness are all a part of the safety services to ensure students’ wellbeing and success.

Seas shared, “On the 17th, when these kids come in, we get to love them, care for them, we get them back in the building. We get to educate them, of course. I believe our staff has stepped up to the plate in many areas and has done some wonderful things. Every kid is different, and they have different needs. The staff has been able to adjust and address some of those needs so that kids can be successful. And that’s the goal,” said Seas, “providing opportunities so that kids can be successful is the name of the game. I don’t need credit for it – I just need to direct and be a part of it. I feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to do with the team we’ve assembled.”

