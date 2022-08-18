Read full article on original website
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
The Most Recommended Places To Buy Sweet Corn In Northern Illinois
Summer is winding down and we're thigh-deep into sweet corn season but there is still time to grab some to enjoy during your Labor Day weekend cookout. Though you can probably find some at a nearby supermarket, there are plenty of locally grown choices. This is a great opportunity to truly shop local and support area farmers.
Which 90s Teen Star Was Doing Karaoke At A Wisconsin Dive Bar?
Wisconsin is full of entertainment throughout the state. Milwaukee has the most to do but Madison has Wisconsin Badgers football and Green Bay has the Packers. Let's not forget about Wisconsin Dells, which is a monster of a cash cow. One thing there is no short of in the fairyland...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
Central Illinois Proud
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls
Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series In U.S. Is From Illinois
These ghost hunters and filmmakers from Illinois were recently honored with a special award for their paranormal documentary streaming series. Illinois Has A Long History Of Paranormal Activity. Through the years, Illinois has developed a reputation for paranormal activity. The history of the state includes lots of tragedies. That will...
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Yikes! Illinois’ Most Dangerous Animal Has Big Scary Movie Energy
Just seeing one of these things brings shivers down my spine. That said, I have never seen one in person, and based on what I've noticed on the internet, there aren't many pics to back up my fears. Explored Planet took a deep dive and looked at the most menacing...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.
Illinois Dog Lovers, Your Favorite Breeds Also Some of the Worst To Sleep With
If one of the main reasons you want a dog is to have a furry baby to share your bed with, you may want to see this list before deciding what pup is best for you. Family companionship and snuggling. Those were the two reasons that topped my family's list of why we wanted a dog. We adopted a mini Texas heeler from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. For small periods of time, Lily is a great cuddler until she jumps up on 'high-alert' for something to herd, sometimes if for no reason other than a leaf blowing past the window. Clearly, she is a horrible dog breed to share the bed with because she doesn't rest for long.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
What is 100% Worse When Wet? KY, IL and IN Residents Share Hilarious Answers
Water is everywhere. It covers more than half the Earth, our bodies are made up of mostly water, and of course, we need to consume it on a consistent basis to stay alive. We use it to cook, clean ourselves, and there's nothing like jumping into a pool of it to get some relief from the sun on the hot and humid days of summer in the Midwest. As important and beneficial as it is to our day-to-day lives, there are times when it's an unwelcome guest; like when a pipe bursts in your home, or it floods streets after heavy rain. There are also those times when it's just annoying and ruins a moment.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
Raise Your Glass, Illinois Has More Wineries Than You Might Think
We hear a lot about local craft breweries, not only here in Rockford, but throughout the state of Illinois. However, if you enjoy indulging in a glass or two of wine, what does Illinois have for you?. The answer is: probably quite a few more wineries than you may have...
