ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
ARCOLA, IL
Q985

The Most Recommended Places To Buy Sweet Corn In Northern Illinois

Summer is winding down and we're thigh-deep into sweet corn season but there is still time to grab some to enjoy during your Labor Day weekend cookout. Though you can probably find some at a nearby supermarket, there are plenty of locally grown choices. This is a great opportunity to truly shop local and support area farmers.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Moline, IL
Sports
City
Moline, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls

Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
MOUNT HOREB, WI
Q985

One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series In U.S. Is From Illinois

These ghost hunters and filmmakers from Illinois were recently honored with a special award for their paranormal documentary streaming series. Illinois Has A Long History Of Paranormal Activity. Through the years, Illinois has developed a reputation for paranormal activity. The history of the state includes lots of tragedies. That will...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Scott Mullen
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxslayer Center#Quad City#Civic Center#The Quad Cities#The Iwireless Center#Taxslayer#The Taxslayer Center#Flames
Q985

Illinois Dog Lovers, Your Favorite Breeds Also Some of the Worst To Sleep With

If one of the main reasons you want a dog is to have a furry baby to share your bed with, you may want to see this list before deciding what pup is best for you. Family companionship and snuggling. Those were the two reasons that topped my family's list of why we wanted a dog. We adopted a mini Texas heeler from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. For small periods of time, Lily is a great cuddler until she jumps up on 'high-alert' for something to herd, sometimes if for no reason other than a leaf blowing past the window. Clearly, she is a horrible dog breed to share the bed with because she doesn't rest for long.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Q985

What is 100% Worse When Wet? KY, IL and IN Residents Share Hilarious Answers

Water is everywhere. It covers more than half the Earth, our bodies are made up of mostly water, and of course, we need to consume it on a consistent basis to stay alive. We use it to cook, clean ourselves, and there's nothing like jumping into a pool of it to get some relief from the sun on the hot and humid days of summer in the Midwest. As important and beneficial as it is to our day-to-day lives, there are times when it's an unwelcome guest; like when a pipe bursts in your home, or it floods streets after heavy rain. There are also those times when it's just annoying and ruins a moment.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy