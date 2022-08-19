ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Montana Talks

This Noisy Montana Bug’s Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest

A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

The Real Reason Cheney Lost So Big

For those who wanted to see Liz Cheney defeated, you got your wish, big time. When we look at the numbers it was a total blowout. Liz lost so badly because she was attacking the people she was trying to convince. If she thinks that Trump is bad for the...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming

As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republican. There are independents, Librarians and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

National Media Watches Wyoming’s Cheney Decision

The popular news website DRUDGE REPORT, hosted by Matt Drudge, put Wyoming's Liz Cheney's picture, big and bold, at the top of the page this Tuesday. It is primary election day in Wyoming. Click on the story and it leads to the Roll Call website where they have featured a...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Rancher Ranks His Favorite Beaches From Around the Globe

So times go by so quickly you can hardly keep up. In just a few weeks we will be kicking off our annual Flakes trip grand prize give-a-way. I have had a really busy year and I'm already thinking about my naps coming on the beach. I love the ocean and the beach and was trying to put together my favorite ones and which ones I would not be afraid to recommend.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

The Story They Didn’t Tell You About Senator Tester

One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?. Don't worry, if you didn't...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Zinke: Put the FEAR Into the Fed Bureaucracy

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is looking to serve Montana in Congress once again, and his first piece of legislation is EXACTLY what is needed in this country. We have a federal bureaucracy that has run amok. They've run amok under Democrat presidents, and they've run amok under Republican presidents.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

