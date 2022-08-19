Read full article on original website
Time for another exciting episode of Farmer Finishers. It's been another crazy first week back. Tuesday was election day and Cat Country news was the first news organization in America to call the election on Tuesday. Polls opened at 7 am in Wyoming and at 7:01 we announced Harriet Hageman was the winner over Liz Cheney.
I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Only a lucky, small group got to see Bob Weir and John Mayer perform together at Pine Creek Lodge on August 8th. But it's cool to see that Bob Weir made the most of his time in Montana playing and relaxing alongside the Yellowstone River. He certainly deserves it. Montanans...
Montana Fair is wrapping up today at MetraPark, but you still have time to go and ride the rides, try the munchies, and even swing by the PRCA Rodeo at the First Interstate Arena. Here's what's happening today at Montana Fair!. Gate Admission is $12, and kids 5 and under...
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.
For those who wanted to see Liz Cheney defeated, you got your wish, big time. When we look at the numbers it was a total blowout. Liz lost so badly because she was attacking the people she was trying to convince. If she thinks that Trump is bad for the...
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republican. There are independents, Librarians and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Liz Cheney suffered a MASSIVE defeat in Wyoming on Tuesday. The Trump-backed Harriet Hageman carried more than 60% of the vote. (The NYT at 630 Wednesday AM showed Hageman with 66% of the vote to Cheney's 29%) You may recall that Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was among the first...
The popular news website DRUDGE REPORT, hosted by Matt Drudge, put Wyoming's Liz Cheney's picture, big and bold, at the top of the page this Tuesday. It is primary election day in Wyoming. Click on the story and it leads to the Roll Call website where they have featured a...
When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
So times go by so quickly you can hardly keep up. In just a few weeks we will be kicking off our annual Flakes trip grand prize give-a-way. I have had a really busy year and I'm already thinking about my naps coming on the beach. I love the ocean and the beach and was trying to put together my favorite ones and which ones I would not be afraid to recommend.
One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?. Don't worry, if you didn't...
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is looking to serve Montana in Congress once again, and his first piece of legislation is EXACTLY what is needed in this country. We have a federal bureaucracy that has run amok. They've run amok under Democrat presidents, and they've run amok under Republican presidents.
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
