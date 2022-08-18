ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?

Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
This Noisy Montana Bug’s Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest

A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Montana Attorney General Says Fentanyl Is Top Public Safety Threat

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently announced that anti-drug task forces here in Montana are on pace to triple the record set last year for fentanyl seizures, and have already taken 58 times more fentanyl off the streets this year compared to all of 2019. AG Knudsen also noted that...
The Story They Didn’t Tell You About Senator Tester

One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?. Don't worry, if you didn't...
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control

It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
LOOK: Montana Fair under the Lights on Saturday Night!

Montana Fair is wrapping up today at MetraPark, but you still have time to go and ride the rides, try the munchies, and even swing by the PRCA Rodeo at the First Interstate Arena. Here's what's happening today at Montana Fair!. Gate Admission is $12, and kids 5 and under...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Zinke: Put the FEAR Into the Fed Bureaucracy

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is looking to serve Montana in Congress once again, and his first piece of legislation is EXACTLY what is needed in this country. We have a federal bureaucracy that has run amok. They've run amok under Democrat presidents, and they've run amok under Republican presidents.
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4

With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming

As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
Montana Rancher Ranks His Favorite Beaches From Around the Globe

So times go by so quickly you can hardly keep up. In just a few weeks we will be kicking off our annual Flakes trip grand prize give-a-way. I have had a really busy year and I'm already thinking about my naps coming on the beach. I love the ocean and the beach and was trying to put together my favorite ones and which ones I would not be afraid to recommend.
