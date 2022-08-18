Read full article on original website
Related
Bear cubs wrestle in middle of Alaskan road
Bear cubs were spotted adorably play fighting in a neighbourhood in Alaska.Brittany Shepherd, 34, from Anchorage, saw the bears in the distance as she was driving, pulling over to let them pass safely.Footage shows the young mammals playfully swiping at each other.The cubs were in and out of the trees beside Brittany's car for half an hour before returning to the forest.“In the summer in Alaska, I see bears out, in the street and playing almost daily," Ms Shepherd said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsWoman who was legally blind describes experience of finally seeing her husbandWoman travels 900 miles to surprise grandmother by pretending to be waitress
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0