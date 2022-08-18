Read full article on original website
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Which 90s Teen Star Was Doing Karaoke At A Wisconsin Dive Bar?
Wisconsin is full of entertainment throughout the state. Milwaukee has the most to do but Madison has Wisconsin Badgers football and Green Bay has the Packers. Let's not forget about Wisconsin Dells, which is a monster of a cash cow. One thing there is no short of in the fairyland...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls
Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
A Super Sweet Food Trail in Illinois Just Got Called One of America’s Best
I've never been on one of these in my entire life. Maybe it's because I've never heard of something like this before either. I mean sure there's a wine trail and a few years ago I shared a story about a taco trek that you could use to hit up every great taco joint in the 815.
Yikes! Illinois’ Most Dangerous Animal Has Big Scary Movie Energy
Just seeing one of these things brings shivers down my spine. That said, I have never seen one in person, and based on what I've noticed on the internet, there aren't many pics to back up my fears. Explored Planet took a deep dive and looked at the most menacing...
Illinois Dog Lovers, Your Favorite Breeds Also Some of the Worst To Sleep With
If one of the main reasons you want a dog is to have a furry baby to share your bed with, you may want to see this list before deciding what pup is best for you. Family companionship and snuggling. Those were the two reasons that topped my family's list of why we wanted a dog. We adopted a mini Texas heeler from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. For small periods of time, Lily is a great cuddler until she jumps up on 'high-alert' for something to herd, sometimes if for no reason other than a leaf blowing past the window. Clearly, she is a horrible dog breed to share the bed with because she doesn't rest for long.
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Raise Your Glass, Illinois Has More Wineries Than You Might Think
We hear a lot about local craft breweries, not only here in Rockford, but throughout the state of Illinois. However, if you enjoy indulging in a glass or two of wine, what does Illinois have for you?. The answer is: probably quite a few more wineries than you may have...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
40 Years Ago The BEST Illinois Band Was Featured in Movie ‘Fast Times’
It was a movie that captured a timeframe, a vibe, a feeling, and an era of rock-n-roll. "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," was released in movie theatres 40 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK!. Here's the setup if you don't remember... Stacy Hamilton is a pretty, but inexperienced, teen interested in joining...
Salmonella Alert: Blue Diamond Recalls Almonds Sold In Illinois
Not being the sharpest tool in the shed as a child, when I was younger I thought that the easiest and simplest way to avoid getting Salmonella was to just not eat salmon. Seemed easy enough to my 12 year old brain. However, after being diagnosed with Salmonella infection upon...
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
How Would You Like To Own Illinois’ Most Famous Sweater?
The most famous sweater of all time in Illinois is going up for auction and it could be yours for the right price. There have been many famous in pop culture. They are part of the personality of the celebrity that wore it. Here are some you probably remember. Kurt...
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
