Last week, a Boston criminal defense lawyer representing a person of color revealed his struggle while selecting a jury in Fitchburg. A member of the jury pool said he was biased, and that he doesn’t “care for Black people.” That juror was dismissed from the jury pool, but the case went to trial with an all-white jury. To answer questions about how often this happens and what safeguards are in place to protect against bias in the jury box, GBH News Legal Analyst Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel. This transcript has been lightly edited.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO