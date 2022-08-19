Read full article on original website
Jimmy
4d ago
WHAT IS THE RISE PROGRAM? To be considered for the RISE Program a person must be on pretrial release, they must plead guilty, and they must be accepted into the program. The purpose of the program is for people who are facing sentencing in federal court to make efforts to rehabilitate themselves before sentencing.
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to supplying man with Fentanyl and Cocaine that killed him
BROCKTON – A Taunton man has pleaded guilty to a charge that he supplied a deadly amount of Fentanyl and Cocaine to a fellow patient at Bridgewater State Hospital, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Today, as he was set to stand trial on an Involuntary...
whdh.com
Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison, facing deportation, after possessing nearly two kilograms of cocaine, fake driver’s license
PROVIDENCE – A Dominican national, who was detained moments after he claimed a package containing nearly two kilograms of cocaine shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, was sentenced on Tuesday to sixteen months in federal custody and faces deportation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Robinson Padilla-Rosario, 38,...
Massachusetts woman sentenced in TSA wire fraud scheme
A Lynn woman was sentenced in connection to a fraud scheme to defraud the TSA union funds.
fallriverreporter.com
Man with several prior convictions and pending charges, sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea
A 39-year-old Bristol, RI man who committed two separate armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea during the first half of 2020 was sentenced to serve five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Niles Webster pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments...
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada
NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
manchesterinklink.com
Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner. On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.
bpdnews.com
Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Four Firearms and Arrest Four Males on Weapons Charges
At about 7:06 PM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made on-site firearm arrests Daishawn Brown,33, of Eliot, Maine, and three juvenile males (two 15 years of age and one 17 years of age), in the area of 427 Cummings Highway (Oaklawn Cemetery) in Roslindale.
U.S. Postal Service employee arrested for allegedly stealing packages
An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was entrusted to deliver.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing
A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
Two men shot to death in Lynn, police investigating
LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. The Essex County DA says two adult men were found shot to death in the area of 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under...
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Career Criminal on Firearm Possession Charges in Roxbury
At about 21:44 pm on Thursday, August 18 2022, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Jahkaii Graham-Gilliam, 23, of Brockton, in the area of 76 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of Tremont Street when they...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver
BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
fallriverreporter.com
RISPCA make two arrests with help of local police concerning animal fighting operation, animal cruelty
The Rhode Island SPCA has made arrests with the help of local police involving animal fighting and animal cruelty. The Foster Police Department assisted the RISPCA in the arrest of Chue Her of Providence on August 9, 2022. Her has been charged with 1 count animal fighting and 1 count training animals to fight.
iheart.com
Woman Pushed To Ground After Being Tricked Into Car
The Providence Police Department is investigating an assault incident. It appears that two people ordered an Uber from the Salon Nightclub overnight Saturday, but they apparently got tricked into getting inside the wrong car. The driver was asked to pull over in front of Providence Place. Then the driver allegedly...
wgbh.org
What happens when a potential juror admits he's racist?
Last week, a Boston criminal defense lawyer representing a person of color revealed his struggle while selecting a jury in Fitchburg. A member of the jury pool said he was biased, and that he doesn’t “care for Black people.” That juror was dismissed from the jury pool, but the case went to trial with an all-white jury. To answer questions about how often this happens and what safeguards are in place to protect against bias in the jury box, GBH News Legal Analyst Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel. This transcript has been lightly edited.
ABC6.com
Exclusive: ABC 6 speaks with man who witnessed 25-year-old man assault his mother
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Christian Salveti was getting ready for dinner on Saturday when he noticed a random car in his driveway on Honeyman Avenue in Middletown. The driver and passenger were 25-year old Houshang Azimi and his 61-year-old mother. Salveti said the two got out of the car...
