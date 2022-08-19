ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 5

Jimmy
4d ago

WHAT IS THE RISE PROGRAM? To be considered for the RISE Program a person must be on pretrial release, they must plead guilty, and they must be accepted into the program. The purpose of the program is for people who are facing sentencing in federal court to make efforts to rehabilitate themselves before sentencing.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison, facing deportation, after possessing nearly two kilograms of cocaine, fake driver’s license

PROVIDENCE – A Dominican national, who was detained moments after he claimed a package containing nearly two kilograms of cocaine shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, was sentenced on Tuesday to sixteen months in federal custody and faces deportation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Robinson Padilla-Rosario, 38,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner. On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Sentencing#Prison#District Court
nbcboston.com

Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing

A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver

BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
DUXBURY, MA
iheart.com

Woman Pushed To Ground After Being Tricked Into Car

The Providence Police Department is investigating an assault incident. It appears that two people ordered an Uber from the Salon Nightclub overnight Saturday, but they apparently got tricked into getting inside the wrong car. The driver was asked to pull over in front of Providence Place. Then the driver allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wgbh.org

What happens when a potential juror admits he's racist?

Last week, a Boston criminal defense lawyer representing a person of color revealed his struggle while selecting a jury in Fitchburg. A member of the jury pool said he was biased, and that he doesn’t “care for Black people.” That juror was dismissed from the jury pool, but the case went to trial with an all-white jury. To answer questions about how often this happens and what safeguards are in place to protect against bias in the jury box, GBH News Legal Analyst Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel. This transcript has been lightly edited.
FITCHBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy