Weekend Top 5

Richmond, VA

By Sarah Story
 3 days ago
***

West Broad Village will host an End of Summer Bash on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, a live DJ, book swap and more. WBV will be collecting school supply donations as well. For details, visit westbroadvillage.com/event/End-of-Summer-Bash/2145562476.

***

The Richmond VA Comicon returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a costume contest in addition to a variety of exhibitors. Tickets start at $12 and are available online only; no tickets will be sold at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free. For details, visit vacomicon.com/events/summer2022.

***

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs, will show two movies this weekend: “Encanto” (PG) at 3 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and “The Batman” (PG-13) at 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the box office. For details, call 652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.

***

Jewish Family Theatre’s Second Stage will present “Peter Pan, Jr.” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center. Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. This Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years and is now adapted for young performers. Directed by Hayley Tsutsumi. Tickets are $15 to $20. For details, visit weinsteinjcc.org/programs/arts-and-ideas/jft-second-stage-presents-peter-pan-jr.

