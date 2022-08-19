ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longport, NJ

downbeach.com

Margate, Longport plan 911 ceremonies

The Downbeach communities of Margate and Longport will be holding memorial services for those who perished in the attacks on America Sept. 11, 2001. The Margate City Fire Department will be conducting a tribute ceremony in memory of the events that changed the nation 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Fire Station #1, 1 S. Washington Ave.
LONGPORT, NJ
downbeach.com

FEMA awards Downbeach towns $2.7 million for resiliency projects

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that five South Jersey resiliency projects have been selected for funding, including projects in Ventnor and Longport. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program is a competitive grant that provides funding for local communities to implement projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA chooses recipients based on the overall ranking and the eligibility and cost-effectiveness of each project. All of the FEMA funded applications were prepared by Rutala Associates, a local planning firm.
LONGPORT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson

JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
JACKSON, NJ
City
Longport, NJ
Longport, NJ
Government
downbeach.com

Noyes Museum granted $109,400 for climate change exhibition

ATLANTIC CITY – The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University recently received two state grants, one of which will go toward a new exhibition on climate change. The New Jersey State Council of the Arts awarded $50,000 to the Noyes to host the New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition in 2023, titled “The Inequity of Climate Resilience.” The exhibit will be hosted at both the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and at Kramer Hall in Hammonton.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hirsh Singh loses condo board race in a landslide

Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh lost his bid for a seat on the Ocean Club Homeowners Association Board of Directors in Atlantic City in a landslide, losing to Michael Fedorko by a 48%-20% margin. Fedorko’s two running mates were also successful. This was Singh’s sixth campaign in six years as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

‘Intended consequences’ have an impact on the town

There are intended consequences for local government’s actions. We can argue about why it’s happening, but not about whether it is happening. It’s happening. Some local people are not happy about it. They are making their voices heard. Last week, one of our readers sent an envelope addressed to “Hammonton Gazette/Gabe and Gina” with a remarkable news article from 1978 clipped neatly from the Press of Atlantic City. The person didn’t mail us a copy of the article; she sent us the actual clipping.
HAMMONTON, NJ
News Break
Politics
fox29.com

These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves

PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

