downbeach.com
Margate, Longport plan 911 ceremonies
The Downbeach communities of Margate and Longport will be holding memorial services for those who perished in the attacks on America Sept. 11, 2001. The Margate City Fire Department will be conducting a tribute ceremony in memory of the events that changed the nation 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Fire Station #1, 1 S. Washington Ave.
downbeach.com
FEMA awards Downbeach towns $2.7 million for resiliency projects
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that five South Jersey resiliency projects have been selected for funding, including projects in Ventnor and Longport. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program is a competitive grant that provides funding for local communities to implement projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA chooses recipients based on the overall ranking and the eligibility and cost-effectiveness of each project. All of the FEMA funded applications were prepared by Rutala Associates, a local planning firm.
NBC Philadelphia
This NJ County is Issuing $1,000 Stimulus Checks to Some Residents: Here's Who Qualifies
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Hundreds of caregivers in Camden County, New Jersey, will soon receive payments of $1,000 as a result of a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, recipients will receive a...
253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson
JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
downbeach.com
Longport volunteer firefighters have a busy weekend responding to water rescues
LONGPORT – The volunteers at the Longport Volunteer Fire Department had a busy weekend rescuing people on land and sea. According to Fire Chief Levon “Lefty” Clayton, the all-volunteer fire department had three fire calls, three EMS calls and three requests for Marine 3 assistance on the water.
downbeach.com
Noyes Museum granted $109,400 for climate change exhibition
ATLANTIC CITY – The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University recently received two state grants, one of which will go toward a new exhibition on climate change. The New Jersey State Council of the Arts awarded $50,000 to the Noyes to host the New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition in 2023, titled “The Inequity of Climate Resilience.” The exhibit will be hosted at both the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and at Kramer Hall in Hammonton.
New Jersey Globe
Hirsh Singh loses condo board race in a landslide
Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh lost his bid for a seat on the Ocean Club Homeowners Association Board of Directors in Atlantic City in a landslide, losing to Michael Fedorko by a 48%-20% margin. Fedorko’s two running mates were also successful. This was Singh’s sixth campaign in six years as...
New Jersey Globe
Lawyer says it’s ‘common knowledge’ that dog died in fire marshal’s vehicle
An auto detailing company owned by the brother of Gloucester County Fire Marshal Shawn Layton confirmed that they had done some decorative work on the official county vehicle where a first responder dog, K9 Ember, died ten days ago, but denied their involvement in any upfitting or repairs over the last two years, their attorney told the New Jersey Globe.
Hammonton Gazette
‘Intended consequences’ have an impact on the town
There are intended consequences for local government’s actions. We can argue about why it’s happening, but not about whether it is happening. It’s happening. Some local people are not happy about it. They are making their voices heard. Last week, one of our readers sent an envelope addressed to “Hammonton Gazette/Gabe and Gina” with a remarkable news article from 1978 clipped neatly from the Press of Atlantic City. The person didn’t mail us a copy of the article; she sent us the actual clipping.
Toms River School Superintendent’s Excuse for Cancelling Columbus Day Doesn’t Add Up
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Regional School District Superintendent Michael Citta, the number two...
What is a drought? And is the Philadelphia area in one?
Heavy rains came through the Philadelphia area on Monday morning, but the region needs more than that.
police1.com
Philly PD is short 1,300 officers and the situation is about to get worse
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that's all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers...
billypenn.com
There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier
Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
Can You Help? Animal Shelter in Southern NJ in ‘Incredibly dire situation’
If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation." Simply put, they're out of space...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
fox29.com
These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves
PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
