Two Rivers, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Copper River coming to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
WEST BEND, WI
wtaq.com

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
wearegreenbay.com

Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

102 Reed Street Plymouth WI

Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
PLYMOUTH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What to know about new layout, parking, sand

ASHWAUBENON – The final weekend in August means Artstreet, and while its traditional spot on the calendar hasn’t changed, its location has. For the first time in 40 years, artist booths will not line the streets of downtown Green Bay. Mosaic Arts Inc., the nonprofit arts advocacy group behind the popular art fair and end-of-summer celebration, announced earlier this year it was moving Artstreet to Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Car parade brings smiles; awareness for Alzheimer’s disease | WFRV Local 5

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The third annual ‘Drive to End Alzheimer’s’ took place in Brown County on Sunday. Several dozen classic cars cruised past nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Brown County to provide a few smiles to residents living there and to raise money for and bring awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fisk Park basketball courts dedicated to Pastor LC Green

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor LC Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger. Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.

