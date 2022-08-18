On 8/23/2022, at about 2:20 a.m., the victim was with two friends on a public bike trail near the 800 block of Rancheros Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The suspects, Deon Palmer (DOB 11-02-1989) and Johnnie Kousol (DOB 05-15-1978) arrived on foot and confronted the victim. During the argument, a bottle was thrown that struck victim’s dog in the face. The dog sustained a large laceration to his face. The dog was later treated for his injuries. The victim and both suspects continued to argue, and the victim was stabbed multiple times. The Victim sustained multiple cuts and punctures as a result of the physical altercation.

