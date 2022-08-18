Read full article on original website
Celebrating Oceanside’s Rising Stars
In September, the Oceanside Chamber will kick off its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The program, which kicked off last fall, aims to champion students that have overcome significant challenges in their life but have managed to keep, or get back on track with their education. The Chamber honors a high school senior from each of our area high schools at the monthly breakfast events.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest – San Marcos
On 8/23/2022, at about 2:20 a.m., the victim was with two friends on a public bike trail near the 800 block of Rancheros Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The suspects, Deon Palmer (DOB 11-02-1989) and Johnnie Kousol (DOB 05-15-1978) arrived on foot and confronted the victim. During the argument, a bottle was thrown that struck victim’s dog in the face. The dog sustained a large laceration to his face. The dog was later treated for his injuries. The victim and both suspects continued to argue, and the victim was stabbed multiple times. The Victim sustained multiple cuts and punctures as a result of the physical altercation.
Classic Cars Roll Into Downtown Vista September 4
$25.00 – Pre-sale registration without a T-shirt, Dash Plaque. $30.00 – Pre-sale registration with a T-Shirt, Dash Plaque. Regular Registration (7/20/2022 – 9/03/2022 at 5pm):. $30.00 – Registration – comes with Dash Plaque (no T-Shirt) Day of Registration (On 9/04/2022):. $35.00- Day of Registration –...
MainStreet Oceanside Invites Community to Unveiling of its Fourth Public Art Mural
Location: Mural installation site at Ditmar Street & Mission Avenue across from the MainStreet Oceanside Office in the Oceanside Cultural District. Media Contact: Gumaro Escarcega, 619-519-2027, gumaro@mainstreetoceanside.com. Oceanside, Calif. — Aug. 22, 2022: MainStreet Oceanside invites the Oceanside community to the unveiling of Downtown Oceanside’s next public art mural. Free...
Explosive Device Arrest
A man is in custody after deputies found him with Molotov cocktails or handheld firebombs. It happened on Tuesday, August 23 just after 8:30 a.m. when deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously in the 200 block of East Fig Street in Fallbrook.
Join the Team: the City of Vista is Now Hiring
Start your career at the City of Vista. Job openings include recreation leader, firefighters (lateral entry), program assistant, senior building inspector, preschool teacher, and more.
City of Oceanside Awarded $9.9 Million for Pure Water Oceanside
The Secretary of the Interior announced they are recommending a $9.9 million grant award for construction of the Pure Water Oceanside project. The funding will be awarded via the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART: Title XVI WIIN Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects funding opportunity. Oceanside is one of twenty-five applicants being named in the Federal appropriations process for this funding.
