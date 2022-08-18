If one of the main reasons you want a dog is to have a furry baby to share your bed with, you may want to see this list before deciding what pup is best for you. Family companionship and snuggling. Those were the two reasons that topped my family's list of why we wanted a dog. We adopted a mini Texas heeler from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. For small periods of time, Lily is a great cuddler until she jumps up on 'high-alert' for something to herd, sometimes if for no reason other than a leaf blowing past the window. Clearly, she is a horrible dog breed to share the bed with because she doesn't rest for long.

