FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
sanatogapost.com
Deer Collisions Higher in Chester, Berks, MontCo
BLOOMINGTON IL – Chester, Berks and Montgomery counties, in that order, are among 10 Pennsylvania counties that incurred the most deer-related crashes during 2021, according to recently released statistics from an annual State Farm analysis of animal-related collisions, according to the Illinois-headquartered national insurer. Chester County, it said, ranked...
sanatogapost.com
Hoping to Prevent Diabetes? Send A Text Message
POTTSTOWN PA – Diabetes, a disease related to blood sugar levels that can damage several vital organs, is “skyrocketing” among Pennsylvania’s Black and Hispanic residents, two health care organizations said Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) in a joint report. Joined by a Pottstown-based family medical practice, they’ve begun a campaign to make more people aware of the risks and prevent illness.
sanatogapost.com
‘AM Radio Trio’ Ready for Lower Frederick Concert
PERKIOMENVILLE PA – The last performance in this year’s Lower Frederick summer concert series is scheduled to present hits of the 1960s and 1970s by the “AM Radio Trio,” on Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) from 7-9 p.m. at Cuddy Park. Cuddy Park on Colonial Drive. The event, hosted by the township Parks and Recreation Committee, is free to attend and open to the public.
sanatogapost.com
Looking Trim and Ready for School in Pottstown
GETTING A FRESH START – Pottstown High School graduate Tony Betts and members of the crew (above and below) at Blades Edge Barbershop, 272 Walnut St., Pottstown, observed its eighth business anniversary Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) from 3-6 p.m. by offering free haircuts and school supplies to local youths. The event gave recipients a smart-looking, fresh start for the new school year, and offered a way for the volunteers to thank the community for supporting the business. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the cut-and-trim marathon was open to the public and reportedly kept the shop’s chairs filled throughout the afternoon.
sanatogapost.com
At Cuddy Park, A Comfortable Hour of Stories
PERKIOMENVILLE PA – The last edition of the 2022 series of Stories in the Park hosted by the Perkiomen Valley Library at Schwenksville, and the series’ first gathering in Lower Frederick’s Cuddy Park pavilion on Colonial Drive, held the rapt attention of its listeners (above and below) Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022).
sanatogapost.com
Bridge Report: Lutheran Road Span Opens Early
NEW HANOVER PA – The Lutheran Road bridge over Minister Creek in New Hanover (at top), which was closed during April (2022) after a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation inspection discovered structural problems, re-opened Monday (Aug. 22). The work was completed four months ahead of schedule, according to the Montgomery County Roads and Bridges Department.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Library Schedules Book Sale Friday, Saturday
POTTSTOWN PA – Fall’s not far off, and the opportunity beckons for a good read beneath the soon-to-be-colorful leaves of your favorite tree. The Pottstown Regional Public Library thinks you’ll need some excellent seasonal reading for the occasion, and its Friends of the Library organization is offering plenty of books from which to choose.
sanatogapost.com
Business Booming for Four Top-Ranked Local Firms
PHILADELPHIA PA – Three companies located in Phoenixville, and a fourth in Skippack, are among the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing businesses in the nation, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The list is presented annually by Inc. Magazine; Journal Reporter Ryan Mulligan‘s story singled out its members within the greater Philadelphia region.
sanatogapost.com
Tree Work Briefly Closing River Walk Section
TEMPORARY CLOSURE – The River Walk portion of Pottstown’s Riverfront Park on College Drive, between the College Drive parking lot and the pedestrian bridge over Manatawny Creek, will be closed Monday through Wednesday (Aug. 22-24, 2022) to complete tree maintenance work, the borough Parks and Recreation Department said on its Facebook page. Park visitors are advised to avoid entering the trail along this area. All macadam areas, however, will remain open, it added.
