Dobyville neighborhood reunion celebrates memories of tight-knit Tampa African American community
Rev. Donald Leroy McBride says the historical marker at Willow and Platt that tells the history of Dobyville, West Hyde Park’s Black community, is in the wrong place. It’s on the edge of the neighborhood where the wealthy white residents of Hyde Park lived. West Hyde Park was where their domestic workers, butlers, chauffeurs and gardeners lived.
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
10NEWS
Meet the star country music duo pushing to legalize marijuana in Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Forty miles north of Tampa near a boulevard named in their honor, you can find the 150-acre working ranch that world-renowned country music duo the Bellamy Brothers call home. “It always stayed in the family, and it's been like a magnet through the years,” Howard...
Bay News 9
Community mourns longtime Pinellas Urban League president, the Rev. Watson Haynes II
Leaders and community members are remembering the life of activist and longtime Pinellas County Urban League president, the Rev. Watson Haynes II. The Rev. Watson Haynes II's death was announced last weekend. For the last decade he served as the CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League. Members of the...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Bay News 9
Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
fox13news.com
A week dedicated to senior’s health and fitness kicks off in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating older adults this week and is using the next several days to bring awareness and opportunities for local seniors. On Sunday the "Senior Fit Fair" kicked off at the Azalea Recreation Center. This is the first time...
Bay News 9
Lakewood's Coach Moore has the NFL bling, but he wants a championship high school program
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Practices are loud at Lakewood High School. There’s regular loud. And then there is Coach Cory Moore loud. On the field, he’s in his element. And there’s not much that can stop this coach. “Nothing like a high school practice,” Moore said. “This...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
insideedition.com
Shocking Footage Captures Moment Gator Attacks Florida Man
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a gator. Juan Carlos La Verde was shooting a promotional video for his upcoming race when he encountered the massive beast. Drone footage captured every moment of his gator attack in Lake Thonotosassa. The former U.S. Air Force Pararescueman says he fought back hard even as the gator tried to pull him into a death spiral. Now La Verde's jaw is wired shut and has staples in his head.
Food trucks rally to raise money for Bradenton children who lost parents
Bradenton community rallies to pray and raise money for couple killed in a tragic food truck accident.
The Weekly Challenger
Scholarship available at SPC for South St. Pete residents
Left, SPC Board Trustee Katherine Cole, SPC Board Chair Thomas Kidwell, SPC Board Trustee Deveron Gibbons, SPC Board Trustee Nathan Stonecipher, Speer Foundation Brett Vickers, SPC Foundation Executive Director Jesse Turtle, Speer Foundation Lisa Vickers, SPC Foundation Board Chair Steven Shepard, SPC President Dr. Tonjua Williams and SPC VP for Workforce Development and Corporate Partnerships Dr. Jackie Skryd.
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
Bay News 9
Clearwater Safety is ready for a big season
Clearwater Junior Jarvis Boatwright is ready to have a breakout season. Ironically, safety wasn’t his first choice, but the kid who loves to hit changed his position, from the guy who was always getting hit. "I was die hard running back when I came in says the Tornadoes Junior,...
Missing St. Pete woman found safe in Tampa, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
suncoastnews.com
Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies
Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
