Saint Petersburg, FL

83degreesmedia.com

Dobyville neighborhood reunion celebrates memories of tight-knit Tampa African American community

Rev. Donald Leroy McBride says the historical marker at Willow and Platt that tells the history of Dobyville, West Hyde Park’s Black community, is in the wrong place. It’s on the edge of the neighborhood where the wealthy white residents of Hyde Park lived. West Hyde Park was where their domestic workers, butlers, chauffeurs and gardeners lived.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
TAMPA, FL
insideedition.com

Shocking Footage Captures Moment Gator Attacks Florida Man

A Florida man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a gator. Juan Carlos La Verde was shooting a promotional video for his upcoming race when he encountered the massive beast. Drone footage captured every moment of his gator attack in Lake Thonotosassa. The former U.S. Air Force Pararescueman says he fought back hard even as the gator tried to pull him into a death spiral. Now La Verde's jaw is wired shut and has staples in his head.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Scholarship available at SPC for South St. Pete residents

Left, SPC Board Trustee Katherine Cole, SPC Board Chair Thomas Kidwell, SPC Board Trustee Deveron Gibbons, SPC Board Trustee Nathan Stonecipher, Speer Foundation Brett Vickers, SPC Foundation Executive Director Jesse Turtle, Speer Foundation Lisa Vickers, SPC Foundation Board Chair Steven Shepard, SPC President Dr. Tonjua Williams and SPC VP for Workforce Development and Corporate Partnerships Dr. Jackie Skryd.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Clearwater Safety is ready for a big season

Clearwater Junior Jarvis Boatwright is ready to have a breakout season. Ironically, safety wasn’t his first choice, but the kid who loves to hit changed his position, from the guy who was always getting hit. "I was die hard running back when I came in says the Tornadoes Junior,...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies

Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
SPRING HILL, FL

