Cazoo St Leger: New London odds-on for Doncaster Classic after Westover and Francesco Clemente ruled out
Hot favourite New London is among the 13 horses left in contention for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month. Charlie Appleby's colt claimed his fourth win from five career starts in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his latest appearance, readily accounting for subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
Haydock Sprint Cup: Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to miss Group One assignment after setback
Alcohol Free will miss the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week after suffering a setback. A dual Group One winner over a mile last season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, Andrew Balding's filly made it a top-level treble when successfully reverting to six furlongs in last month's July Cup at Newmarket.
Breeders' Cup: Mishriff team tempted by international options after Juddmonte second
Mishriff could end his illustrious career at the Breeders' Cup with a trip to Keeneland, along with the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, among the options being mulled over by connections in their eagerness to avoid Baaeed in the latter part of the season. John and Thady Gosden's charge was...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester
Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday. Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature. The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six...
Belgian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Formula 1 returns
Formula 1 is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as a rollercoaster season resumes with the Belgian Grand Prix. After a four-week summer break filled with off-track drama and transfer rumours, the magnificent and historic Spa-Francorchamps will welcome back 2022's grid for three days of racing action.
England to play three matches in December on first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005
England's Test side will play three matches in December on their first visit to Pakistan since 2005 after the schedule for the winter tour was confirmed. The opening match will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 - the first time England have played a Test in the city.
Formula 1: Karun Chandhok ranks the top five drivers of 2022 so far as Lewis Hamilton joins young crop
From the youngster who has proved 2021 was not a one-off to the man who seemingly has "no weaknesses" in the car, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok has given his verdict on the top five drivers so far this season. Check out Karun's list and his explanations below ahead of...
Highlights: Hrgovic edges Zhang in thrilling heavyweight clash
Filip Hrgovic claimed a victory over Zhilei Zhang in a thrilling IBF world heavyweight title eliminator. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
The Hundred: Laura Wolvaardt hits unbeaten 90 as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals in thriller
Deandra Dottin's six sixes came in vain for Manchester Originals as Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 90 from 49 balls dragged Northern Superchargers to a stunning comeback win at Headingley with the home side triumphing by seven wickets... Story of the match. Dottin calls herself the 'World Boss' and she played like...
Tuesday Tips
Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.
England vow to stick with 'Bazball' in bid to level South Africa series
England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there will be no let-up in the team's attacking approach as they look to bounce back in the second Test against South Africa starting Thursday. South Africa captain Dean Elgar made it clear before the series he was still a believer in Test cricket's fundamentals for all the 'Bazball' hype surrounding England.
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
Belgian Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers call for race to remain on calendar amid 2023 uncertainty
Spa has been a much-loved F1 track by drivers and fans for more than 70 years - off the calendar in just six seasons since the championship's inception in 1950 - but is in danger of falling off the 2023 schedule. F1 is braced to welcome new races next year...
Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc restarts Max Verstappen chase with Lewis Hamilton on the rise as F1 returns
After two victories heading into the summer break and two woeful rounds for his closest rival, Max Verstappen heads into the Spa-Francorchamps resumption with a mighty 80-point lead as he looks to retain his title. Are Ferrari costing Leclerc the title?. But can Charles Leclerc hit back? Are Mercedes, and...
