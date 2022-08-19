Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO