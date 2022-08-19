ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wednesday Tips

Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
Haydock Sprint Cup: Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to miss Group One assignment after setback

Alcohol Free will miss the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week after suffering a setback. A dual Group One winner over a mile last season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, Andrew Balding's filly made it a top-level treble when successfully reverting to six furlongs in last month's July Cup at Newmarket.
Tuesday Tips

Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.
England vow to stick with 'Bazball' in bid to level South Africa series

England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there will be no let-up in the team's attacking approach as they look to bounce back in the second Test against South Africa starting Thursday. South Africa captain Dean Elgar made it clear before the series he was still a believer in Test cricket's fundamentals for all the 'Bazball' hype surrounding England.
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
