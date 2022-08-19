This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Sedalia Police were dispatched to assist on a traffic stop in the Wal Mart parking lot, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants on his breath. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Phillip Pierce, 43, Homeless, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Pierce was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Pierce was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO