ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 47

John
4d ago

Nowhere in the law does it not to tell anyone to say gay, it’s pathetic how the media and democrats twist it. It simply says don’t talk about sexuality with 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders!! Because children that young are clueless about such things!! At that age let them learn basics for gods sake!!

Reply
17
Melanie Anne
4d ago

all this law does is prohibit teaching children in grades K-3 anything about human sexuality or gender identity. Any teacher who feels otherwise should resign immediately

Reply
5
MegaDonns
4d ago

I don't blame teachers for emptying their libraries of all books. That way the thought Nazis have no grounds to come at them. I hope the teachers explain to their students exactly who is responsible for short changing them on their reading material.

Reply(2)
5
Related
wlrn.org

Election Day latest: Confusion at Palm Beach polls

Voting today? Tell us about your voting experience and what drove you to cast a ballot. Seeing anything at the polls that you want to tell us about? Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767. Or reach out on social media @wlrn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New restrictions...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial

A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida primaries 2022: Some of the top races to watch in Tuesday’s election

Floridians have been voting for weeks through early voting, now leading up to the primaries’ election day this Tuesday. There’s the contest over who’ll win the Democratic primary in the governor’s race, as well as congressional races, a contentious Florida Senate race and local School Board races with many candidates running. Here are some of the top races to watch. Crist and Fried campaign in ...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'His brain was Irretrievably broken:' Florida school shooter was damaged even before birth, defense attorney tells jury

His actions were indefensible. Inexcusable, his lawyer said Monday. But it’s time for a Broward jury to shift its focus, at least for a while, from the murders committed Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the flawed, broken person who committed them — confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. In an 86-minute opening statement, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill walked a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign

Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Gay Rights#Legislature#Lawsuits#Racism#African American
Palm Beach Daily News

New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.

Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BOCANEWSNOW

STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Medical 'marketer' headed to prison for patient brokering after pharmacy paid thousands in kickbacks

WEST PALM BEACH — A Broward County man accused of being involved in a fraudulent mail-order prescription drug scheme pleaded guilty Friday to patient brokering charges in two separate cases.  During a hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Allan Jarboe pleaded to one count of patient brokering involving 20 or more patients in a case...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy