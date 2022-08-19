Read full article on original website
John
4d ago
Nowhere in the law does it not to tell anyone to say gay, it’s pathetic how the media and democrats twist it. It simply says don’t talk about sexuality with 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders!! Because children that young are clueless about such things!! At that age let them learn basics for gods sake!!
Reply
17
Melanie Anne
4d ago
all this law does is prohibit teaching children in grades K-3 anything about human sexuality or gender identity. Any teacher who feels otherwise should resign immediately
Reply
5
MegaDonns
4d ago
I don't blame teachers for emptying their libraries of all books. That way the thought Nazis have no grounds to come at them. I hope the teachers explain to their students exactly who is responsible for short changing them on their reading material.
Reply(2)
5
Related
wlrn.org
Election Day latest: Confusion at Palm Beach polls
Voting today? Tell us about your voting experience and what drove you to cast a ballot. Seeing anything at the polls that you want to tell us about? Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767. Or reach out on social media @wlrn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New restrictions...
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
Click10.com
Grand jury warns of alleged ‘mismanagement’ of Broward schools’ SMART bond project
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than half of a recent report by the state grand jury that the Florida Supreme Court empaneled as a response to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland focused on a program funded by Broward County taxpayers.
After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial
A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy.
Florida primaries 2022: Some of the top races to watch in Tuesday’s election
Floridians have been voting for weeks through early voting, now leading up to the primaries’ election day this Tuesday. There’s the contest over who’ll win the Democratic primary in the governor’s race, as well as congressional races, a contentious Florida Senate race and local School Board races with many candidates running. Here are some of the top races to watch. Crist and Fried campaign in ...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
'His brain was Irretrievably broken:' Florida school shooter was damaged even before birth, defense attorney tells jury
His actions were indefensible. Inexcusable, his lawyer said Monday. But it’s time for a Broward jury to shift its focus, at least for a while, from the murders committed Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the flawed, broken person who committed them — confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. In an 86-minute opening statement, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill walked a ...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Florida school district rejected a donation of dictionaries due to its book freeze
A rotary club in Venice has donated 300 dictionaries annually to the school district for 15 years. This is the first time they have been rejected.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 14: Elementary-aged Cruz called himself a 'freak'
FORT LAUDERDALE — Tuesday marks the 14th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days...
UPDATE: Don Estridge Middle School Student Had Knife, No Gun Despite Claim
Boca Raton Student Appears To Make Threat Against Kid Who Turned Him In… School Officials, Parents, Students Call Whistleblower “A Hero.” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Don Estridge High Tech Middle School student caught with a knife in the Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign
Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
Citizens Property Insurance hits 1 million policies as rates set to increase starting in fall
Florida’s insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and as of Aug. 12, it stands at 1,005,000...
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.
Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Medical 'marketer' headed to prison for patient brokering after pharmacy paid thousands in kickbacks
WEST PALM BEACH — A Broward County man accused of being involved in a fraudulent mail-order prescription drug scheme pleaded guilty Friday to patient brokering charges in two separate cases. During a hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Allan Jarboe pleaded to one count of patient brokering involving 20 or more patients in a case...
usf.edu
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 47