If you’ve been to South Africa, you may be familiar with load shedding, the restriction of energy supply to certain areas during certain times of day. A new initiative proposed by National Grid ESO looks somewhat similar, but not as strict. Rather, it will incentivize British residents to consume less energy by offering up to £6 per kWh of energy saved during peak hours. The purpose of the initiative is to help reduce the risk of blackout this winter. It also would inevitably help Brits afford their ever-increasing billsduring the cost-of-living crisis.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO