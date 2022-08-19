Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
British Airways cuts 10,000 more Heathrow flights until March 2023, here's how it affects you
British Airways has announced even more flight cancellations as it cuts another 10,000 flights to and from Heathrow until spring next year (2023). The airline will cancel over 600 flights to and from Heathrow until 29 October. It will also cut its winter short-haul schedule which runs until March next year (2023) by 8%, impacting approximately 10,000 flights, as reported by The Guardian.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special
McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
ohmymag.co.uk
Earn money by restricting your appliance use and help avoid blackouts. Here's how
If you’ve been to South Africa, you may be familiar with load shedding, the restriction of energy supply to certain areas during certain times of day. A new initiative proposed by National Grid ESO looks somewhat similar, but not as strict. Rather, it will incentivize British residents to consume less energy by offering up to £6 per kWh of energy saved during peak hours. The purpose of the initiative is to help reduce the risk of blackout this winter. It also would inevitably help Brits afford their ever-increasing billsduring the cost-of-living crisis.
ohmymag.co.uk
‘Do not eat’: Major UK supermarkets urgently recall these foods due to possible health risks
Lidl, Tesco and Asda are some of the most common and biggest supermarkets in the UK. people not only rely on them for budget shopping but also for daily essentials at a reasonable price. However, you might want to avoid purchasing some food products from these markets for a while. as they are unfit for consumption.
ohmymag.co.uk
Save money on groceries with this simple TikTok hack
How many of us actually pause to read the information printed behind our pantry items? Let’s face it, most of us are not even aware of what any of the codes on the back of the pasta packet or pickle jar could mean. Turns out, it can actually help you save a ton of money.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tesco’s ‘non-vegan’ oranges are getting the supermarket into hot water
As reported by The Independent, Tesco customers, especially vegans, were in for a rude shock when they discovered that the supermarket was labelling its oranges as ‘non-vegan’. Tesco confirmed on Sunday, August 21, that they had indeed been selling oranges unsuitable for vegans. While no one can be...
