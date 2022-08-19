Read full article on original website
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Pennsylvania from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Doug Mastriano campaigns for Pa. governor in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, visited Berks County on Monday. He stopped by the Leesport Farmers Market in Ontelaunee Township, making his first public visit to Berks since winning the GOP's May primary. Mastriano faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats' nominee,...
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
Hotter the rest of the week but mostly dry with lower humidity too
TONIGHT: An evening shower or t-storm, then clear to partly cloudy and turning less humid with patchy fog late. Low: 62. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm but with less humidity. High: 87. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 61. FORECAST SUMMARY. For over a week, we had Monday circled...
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash on Route 422
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Route 422 in Berks County earlier this year has been arrested on multiple charges. Varun Kumar has been booked on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI, authorities announced Tuesday.
