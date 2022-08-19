The first half of manufactured home property taxes is due August 31. The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s office wants to remind residents that to avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Brown County Courthouse in New Ulm or you can pay them at the Brown County License Bureau at 1900 North Franklin in New Ulm between 8 and 4:30. If you are paying by mail, it needs to be mailed and postmarked by August 31st or placed in the drop box in the Law Enforcement Center Parking lot off of Washington Street. Taxes can also be paid online or by phone using Echeck, debit or credit card. You can find out more informatin at www.co.brown.mn.us.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO