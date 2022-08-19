Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
knuj.net
Judy C. Grimm
Judy C. Grimm, age 61, of Hector, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Wabasso Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Wabasso, Minnesota. A Private Family Service will be held. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minnesota. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.
knuj.net
FIRST SOUTH STREET CLOSURE
First South Street from Minnesota Street to German Street in New Ulm is closed for the repair of a steam distribution line. Closure is expected to last two weeks.
knuj.net
FEDERAL GRANT COVERS SIX NEW ELECTRIC BUSES FOR THE AREA
The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4-million federal grant for six electric buses. These new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services in New Ulm, which will receive two buses. Minnesota River Valley Transit in St. Peter and Le Sueur will also receive two buses. SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc. in Owatonna and Prairie Lakes Transit/Faribault-Martin County Transit Board in Fairmont will both receive one bus. The funds come from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provides $5.5-billion over five years for Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The grant also covers charging equipment, tools, related infrastructure, training and administrative support. Infrastructure for the buses should be in place by September 2024 with the buses on the road by September 2025.
knuj.net
MANUFACTURED HOME FIRST-HALF TAXES DUE NEXT WEEK
The first half of manufactured home property taxes is due August 31. The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s office wants to remind residents that to avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Brown County Courthouse in New Ulm or you can pay them at the Brown County License Bureau at 1900 North Franklin in New Ulm between 8 and 4:30. If you are paying by mail, it needs to be mailed and postmarked by August 31st or placed in the drop box in the Law Enforcement Center Parking lot off of Washington Street. Taxes can also be paid online or by phone using Echeck, debit or credit card. You can find out more informatin at www.co.brown.mn.us.
New Prague Times
New McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting
The owners and staff at New Prague’s new McDonald’s at 101 Chalupsky Ave. SE held a ribbon cutting, with some confetti, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Participating in the ribbon cutting from left are Ariel Choate, Anders Choate, Annika Klugherz, April Choate, Josh Choate, Shannon Boyer, Jon Larson, and Lee Nowitzke. The new restaurant is having a grand opening celebration the week of Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The specials can be found in the issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and The Extra. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
knuj.net
Arlene C. Anderson Miller
Arlene C. Anderson Miller, age 95 of Madelia, formerly of Hanska, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hanska. Visitation will be 1-3 pm on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
healthcaredive.com
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
dakotanewsnow.com
Carson Macedo shakes off stunning loss early to win $25K at Jackson Nationals
JACKSON, MN (Dakota News Now) - JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 20, 2022) – Carson Macedo was not going to be denied on Saturday night during the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals hosted by Jackson Motorplex. Macedo was leading the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series preliminary feature...
