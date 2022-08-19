ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Eye, MN

KEYC

Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

Judy C. Grimm

Judy C. Grimm, age 61, of Hector, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Wabasso Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Wabasso, Minnesota. A Private Family Service will be held. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minnesota. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.
HECTOR, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sleepy Eye, MN
knuj.net

FIRST SOUTH STREET CLOSURE

First South Street from Minnesota Street to German Street in New Ulm is closed for the repair of a steam distribution line. Closure is expected to last two weeks.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

FEDERAL GRANT COVERS SIX NEW ELECTRIC BUSES FOR THE AREA

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4-million federal grant for six electric buses. These new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services in New Ulm, which will receive two buses. Minnesota River Valley Transit in St. Peter and Le Sueur will also receive two buses. SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc. in Owatonna and Prairie Lakes Transit/Faribault-Martin County Transit Board in Fairmont will both receive one bus. The funds come from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provides $5.5-billion over five years for Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The grant also covers charging equipment, tools, related infrastructure, training and administrative support. Infrastructure for the buses should be in place by September 2024 with the buses on the road by September 2025.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

MANUFACTURED HOME FIRST-HALF TAXES DUE NEXT WEEK

The first half of manufactured home property taxes is due August 31. The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s office wants to remind residents that to avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Brown County Courthouse in New Ulm or you can pay them at the Brown County License Bureau at 1900 North Franklin in New Ulm between 8 and 4:30. If you are paying by mail, it needs to be mailed and postmarked by August 31st or placed in the drop box in the Law Enforcement Center Parking lot off of Washington Street. Taxes can also be paid online or by phone using Echeck, debit or credit card. You can find out more informatin at www.co.brown.mn.us.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
New Prague Times

New McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting

The owners and staff at New Prague’s new McDonald’s at 101 Chalupsky Ave. SE held a ribbon cutting, with some confetti, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Participating in the ribbon cutting from left are Ariel Choate, Anders Choate, Annika Klugherz, April Choate, Josh Choate, Shannon Boyer, Jon Larson, and Lee Nowitzke. The new restaurant is having a grand opening celebration the week of Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The specials can be found in the issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and The Extra. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
knuj.net

Arlene C. Anderson Miller

Arlene C. Anderson Miller, age 95 of Madelia, formerly of Hanska, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hanska. Visitation will be 1-3 pm on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
MADELIA, MN
KIMT

Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison

MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case

A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
WINDOM, MN
healthcaredive.com

Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb

Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
ROCHESTER, MN

