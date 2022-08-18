ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In

We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
California State
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
State
South Carolina State
Mix 97-3

Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?

Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Northern Iowa#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#West Okoboji Lake#Laundry Room#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#The Quad Cities#Irish#Pure Fishing
iheart.com

Racoons Begin Their Own Early Corn Harvest In Iowa

(Undated) -- There are signs an annual pest has started feasting on some of Iowa's corn crop. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Megan Anderson is sharing photos of damage she says is likely caused by raccoons. She says the tell-tale signs are broken stalks, torn down, tossed around, and ears cleaned of any corn. She says raccoons will often find a corn variety they like and continue causing damage for several rows. She also says racoons can be hard to manage.
IOWA STATE
more1049.com

Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
OKOBOJI, IA
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
I-Rock 93.5

Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?

Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
DES MOINES, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE
K92.3

Iowa’s Little League World Series Team to Play in Prime Time on TV

Iowa's Little League World Series team is fun to watch. And their next game is in prime time on ESPN. Back at the end of July, Southeast Little League captured the Iowa Little League Championship. The 12-and under Little League All-Star team from Davenport defeated Kansas and Wisconsin in the Midwest Region tournament before a 3-1 loss to Missouri. However, they bounced right back with a 3-2 win over North Dakota. They then avenged their loss to Missouri, 4-3, on Friday, August 12, to advance to the Little League World Series. It's the first time Southeast Little League has had a team in the Little League World Series since 1975.
kscj.com

GOP DOMINATES STRAW POLL AT IOWA STATE FAIR

MORE THAN 2,600 INDIVIDUALS CAST VOTES IN A POLITICAL STRAW POLL CONDUCTED BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AT THE JUST CONCLUDED IOWA STATE FAIR. IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE STRAW POLL WAS CONDUCTED ON IPADS AT THEIR BOOTH INSIDE THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING:. PATEVOTE OC………GENERAL...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Experts: Swimmers, Pets At Spirit Lake Should Steer Clear Of Algae That’s Really A Bacteria

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Homeowners and pet owners along Big Spirit Lake are advised to use caution in certain areas of the lake, due to blue-green algae. Experts tell us the algae becomes a problem when waters become stagnant and temperatures rise. And blue-green algae is especially toxic for dogs, but goats, horses, cattle, and sheep can also suffer the effects of the algae’s toxins, according to experts from Iowa State University.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy