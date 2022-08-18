ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

National Shell Museum Welcomes New Assistant Aquarist

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum recently welcomed Alex Marino to the Animal Care Team as Assistant Aquarist. Marino graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of South Florida in 2021. She then worked locally as a naturalist after completing the Florida Master Naturalist Program – Coastal Systems. While working for Tarpon Bay Explorers, she gained valuable experience caring for mollusks and other local animals in their Touch Tank. She also enjoyed teaching visitors about the importance of mangrove and beach ecology during kayak and cruise tours.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Chamber Hosting Director Of Lee County Economic Development Office

John Talmage, director of the Lee County Economic Development Office, will be the guest speaker at the next business meeting of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Sundial Beach Resort. The meeting, sponsored by the Santiva Chronicle, starts at 11:30 a.m. Talmage, who...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Police Receive Three Animal Reports

The Sanibel Police Department received three animal reports this week. A young coyote was sighted Monday, Aug. 15 walking along Sanibel Captiva Road. Four iguanas were sighted Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the backyard of a residence on Causey Court. An alligator was sighted Wednesday, Aug. 17 attempting to cross at...
SANIBEL, FL

