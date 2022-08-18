The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum recently welcomed Alex Marino to the Animal Care Team as Assistant Aquarist. Marino graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of South Florida in 2021. She then worked locally as a naturalist after completing the Florida Master Naturalist Program – Coastal Systems. While working for Tarpon Bay Explorers, she gained valuable experience caring for mollusks and other local animals in their Touch Tank. She also enjoyed teaching visitors about the importance of mangrove and beach ecology during kayak and cruise tours.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO