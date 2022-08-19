ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bruce McCombs: City Journeys Brings Rare Large-Scale Watercolor Paintings to the Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art presents Bruce McCombs: City Journeys beginning Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, November 6. McCombs is a West Michigan artist who creates stunning large-scale and highly rendered watercolor paintings of cityscapes. His works push the boundaries of the watercolor medium to a scale rarely practiced by contemporary watercolor artists.
MUSKEGON, MI
Jung Breaks Through in 10-2 Comeback

COMSTOCK PARK, MI – The West Michigan Whitecaps plated nine runs through the seventh and eighth innings as pitching dominated in a 10-2 comeback victory to reclaim first place over the Lake County Captains in front of 5,875 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps take sole possession...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI

