Visitors to the 57 th Marshall Historic Home Tour on Sept. 10-11 can walk in the footsteps of the founders of the nation’s first public school system. The tour will tell the Education Oak story about how two early Marshall settlers sat under a large tree to create Michigan’s public school system that was included in the 1835 constitution. The tour will include the former school buildings, now private residences, named for Isaac Crary and the Rev. John Pierce, along with other sites connected to the men. Pierce became the nation’s first state school superintendent and Crary become Michigan’s first congressman.

MARSHALL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO