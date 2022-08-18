Read full article on original website
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Oil and gas company wants to extract Boulder County minerals
Boulder County is looking for public input before deciding whether to lease mineral rights to an oil and gas company or risk being forced to share in the cost of the project. On July 5, Boulder County received a letter from Extraction Oil and Gas related to the company’s “Blue Paintbrush” well pad planned in Weld County. The Blue Paintbrush pad is located approximately 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line on land that Boulder County has a conservation easement on.
broomfieldleader.com
US 36 reopened following morning accident
US 36 has been reopened after an accident closed westbound lanes earlier this morning with traffic backed up to Wadsworth Boulevard. The accident took place around 8:30 a.m. with Broomfield Police diverting traffic off the highway at at the Flatirons Exit. Significant traffic delays took place during the morning commute...
broomfieldleader.com
Accident shuts down US 36 in Broomfield
US 36 westbound lanes are closed due to a serious accident that has backed up traffic to Wadsworth Boulevard. Broomfield Police are diverting traffic off the highway at at the Flatirons Exit. The accident took place around 8:30 a.m. The road closure is between West Flatiron Crossing Drive and Marshall...
broomfieldleader.com
Honey Bee Day attract more than just families
Yesterday marked the second annual Honey Bee Day in Broomfield — an event held to share more information about how pollinators impact our community. The event was a team effort with the key players being the Butterfly Pavilion, McWhinney and Baseline. The day’s activities included a tour of Checkers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
broomfieldleader.com
Boulder County launches new website to help those impacted by disaster
The Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program has launched a new website: bouldercountynavigatingdisaster.gov. This program is dedicated to helping the people of Boulder County experience relief from disasters. For those impacted by the Marshall fire and wind event, this webpage provides information on utilizing a Recovery Navigator to guide you...
broomfieldleader.com
The show must go on for Jesters' performers
Nearly three months since Longmont’s theater mainstay Jesters Dinner Theater closed its curtains for a final time, the building remains on the market. Though the family-run business has ended, its former performers are keeping its spirit alive on a new stage as a new theater company, The Arts HUB Players.
Comments / 0