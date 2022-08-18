Boulder County is looking for public input before deciding whether to lease mineral rights to an oil and gas company or risk being forced to share in the cost of the project. On July 5, Boulder County received a letter from Extraction Oil and Gas related to the company’s “Blue Paintbrush” well pad planned in Weld County. The Blue Paintbrush pad is located approximately 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line on land that Boulder County has a conservation easement on.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO