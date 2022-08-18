ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Unemployment continues to drop

Colorado saw a decline of 375,200 jobs in the first few months of the pandemic. Second quarter reports indicate employment is bouncing back. From May 2020 to June 2022, the state added 412,300 jobs although industries such as government, mining, education and health services, leisure and hospitality are still heavily impacted.
What risks could COVID have added to your healthcare journey?

Routine healthcare visits declined after COVID-19 made an appearance in Colorado. Now doctors worry the road to recovery could be slow. Dr. Gregory Berman, VP of acceleration and enablement at Kaiser Permanente recounted the sudden changes of healthcare when the pandemic began. In March 2020, Gov. Jared Polis issued an...
