ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What’s All the Fuss About Direct Indexing?

By Amy Richardson, CFP®
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGpnZ_0hNORKdS00
Getty Images

You may have heard about direct indexing recently. It isn’t new, but it may feel that way given all the attention and interest it is generating these days. The elimination of trading commissions has been a major factor in making direct indexing significantly more accessible. A strategy that was once relevant only to very wealthy investors is now something that almost any investor can consider. But is it right for you?

To help answer that, I put together a primer covering some of the basics – what direct indexing is and how it works, the primary benefits it is designed to offer, and some things to consider if you’re curious about learning more.

What is direct indexing?

It’s pretty simple, really. Direct indexing – which we call “personalized indexing” at Schwab – means you own the stocks (or a subset of stocks) that make up an index directly. This differs from traditional index mutual fund and ETF investing where you own shares in the fund (alongside many other shareholders), but it’s the fund that owns the stocks. The price of your shares therefore rises and falls with the stocks in the index, but you don’t actually own the underlying stocks themselves. Your exposure to them is indirect.

Ownership matters because it allows you to customize the stocks held in your account. At one time that would have been very expensive to do because trading came with commission costs, and you had to buy stocks in increments of whole shares. Not anymore. With the large-scale elimination of commissions, direct indexing suddenly emerged as a viable strategy for investors of all kinds.

That said, it’s not for everyone.

Benefits

Direct indexing allows you to personalize your investing approach. There are a number of potential features associated with that, but for the sake of simplicity I’m going to focus on the two primary benefits:

Tax efficiency

It may sound counterintuitive but stocks with losses can represent an opportunity to help a portfolio. When you sell a stock that has gone down in value, the tax code allows you to use that capital loss to offset capital gains that come when you sell another stock that has gone up in value. It can either be done right away or banked for future use. It’s called “tax-loss harvesting,” and it spans more than just stocks – it can be applied to different securities, such as bonds, and different investment products, such as mutual funds and ETFs. So as markets fluctuate, opportunities emerge to create losses that can be offset with taxable gains, thereby lowering your tax liabilities over time.

Direct indexing allows you to make tax-loss harvesting systematic – banking losses for use against future gains – while staying invested in the market. Active tax management also provides the potential to outperform the index on an after-tax basis – a potential benefit sometimes referred to as “tax alpha.”

Customization

Most direct indexing offerings begin with access to some core indexes, such as the S&P 500 or Schwab 1000. From there you have the option to personalize the portfolio by excluding certain companies in it. Those decisions could be driven by personal values and beliefs, such as excluding fossil fuel producers, gun manufacturers, alcohol and tobacco companies or other stocks.

Customization can also be used to balance out an overconcentration elsewhere in your portfolio – for example if you own stock in the company you’re employed by, or you already have positions in a company and prefer not to take on more. The bottom line is that the level of transparency into each holding offered by direct indexing can create more opportunity to personalize investments.

There are other potential benefits such as the flexibility to give your portfolio customized tilts toward certain styles such as value or momentum, and even do charitable giving through the donation of handpicked appreciated securities. But the place to start for most investors who are thinking about direct indexing is to consider what the tax efficiency and customization upsides are worth given your own individual circumstances and preferences.

Is direct indexing right for you?

While direct indexing solutions have come way down in price, they’re not free. So, any benefits have to be weighed against the costs to buy in. By way of example, Schwab offers a solution at a fee of 0.40%.

With that in mind, those most inclined toward direct indexing solutions tend to fall into the following categories:

  • Investors with sizable taxable accounts and in higher tax brackets who may benefit most from tax-loss harvesting;
  • Investors who wish to better align their portfolios with their personal values in a customized way rather than through pre-packaged ESG products; and
  • Investors with concentrated positions in one or more stocks who are seeking a customized way to bring their portfolios into better balance.

If you fall into one of those categories, take a closer look and do your due diligence, as there are nuances between the many offerings currently on the market. Fees vary of course. Consider also what’s an appropriate investment minimum for you to fully benefit from tax-loss harvesting benefits. Also explore whether the offering is fully automated or comes with the help of a human adviser.

Direct indexing may not be for investors with smaller accounts, in lower tax brackets or with assets primarily in tax-deferred accounts because they wouldn’t benefit as much from tax-loss harvesting opportunities. The same can be said for investors who don’t have individualized circumstances or points of view that would benefit from the ability to customize their portfolios in a personal way. In both cases, those investors may be better suited to an index mutual fund or ETF. For a more sophisticated product like direct indexing, human help can be invaluable, so speak with your financial consultant or registered investment adviser.

The last thing I’d say is even if you decide direct indexing isn’t for you, continue to watch the trend toward greater personalization as it grows and evolves. In some of the same ways that our experiences have become so individualized in other parts of our lives – when we’re driving, shopping, using our phones and more – the same is happening in our financial lives, and more is coming.

Disclosures: Neither the tax-loss harvesting strategy nor any discussion herein is intended as tax advice, and Schwab Asset Management does not represent that any particular tax consequences will be obtained. Tax-loss harvesting involves certain risks, including unintended tax implications. Investors should consult with their tax advisers and refer to Internal Revenue Service at www.irs.gov about the consequences. Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.

Please refer to the Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Disclosure Brochure for additional information. Portfolio Management for Schwab Personalized Indexing is provided by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. Both Schwab Asset Management and Schwab are separate entities and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corp. 0722-28AM

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Amy Richardson, CFP®

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Specialist, Charles Schwab

Amy Richardson is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Specialist. Amy focuses on providing internal teams, clients and prospects with education, updates and information about Schwab’s investment offerings and philosophy, including Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (Schwab’s automated investing service) and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium (combining automated investing with a comprehensive financial plan and unlimited guidance from a CFP® professional).

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy

2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Digital Platforms Empower Investors through Control, Convenience and Confidence

The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexing#Asset Allocation#Mutual Fund#Investment Management#Tax Brackets#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Etf
Kiplinger

Four Options When – Not If – Your LTC Premiums Go Up

There is no more popular watercooler talk these days than the exorbitant price of gas. As with all buying decisions, you must decide whether the benefit is worth the cost. In the case of filling your tank, if you rely on your vehicle to get you to your job, that analysis is pretty easy.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA

Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Kiplinger

Are You Rich?

This is a question that many people ask themselves in quiet moments but would never have enough nerve to say out loud. What does “being rich” mean? As it turns out, the definition seems to be changing. What’s the Dollar Figure for Being Rich?. How much money...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Kiplinger

Amazon Layaway: A New Perk of Amazon Prime

If you’re old enough to have parents who bought items on layaway (or did it yourself), you’ll understand Amazon’s latest perk for Amazon Prime: Amazon Layaway. It’s available now, mostly pitched to back-to-school shopping, but many remember layaway generally as a department store holiday staple in the decades following World War II. The idea was – and is – this: You’d reserve big purchases like Christmas toys for the kids well ahead of the big day, and pay the store’s layaway department a portion of the final tab every few weeks until the item was paid for and ready to be retrieved, wrapped and delivered to eager children or other recipients.
INTERNET
Kiplinger

Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Pot Trusts: Why They’re the Fairest (Trust Structure) of Them All

Many trust and estate attorneys recommend that people with children set up trusts for their children in their wills. A common approach is for the will-maker to structure their will such that the assets they wish to pass on to their children are split into equal shares, with each share used to fund a separate trust for each child. After all, this would seem to be the fairest plan — right?
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

What Rising Interest Rates Mean for You

The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate four times in 2022, including 0.75% increases in both June and in July, and chances are interest rates may be on the rise again. When the interest rate changes, there are real-world effects on how both businesses and consumers make purchases....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

A Few Important Roth IRA Basics for Investors

If you’re like a lot of people, you’re familiar with traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, but not entirely sure how they are the same, and more importantly how they are different. So, here is a quick recap on Roth vs. traditional IRAs. A traditional IRA can allow for...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

How to Steer Your Retirement Portfolio Through the Storm

Here’s something you already know: The world is a pretty crazy place right now. From high inflation and rising interest rates to major market fluctuations, today’s economic uncertainty goes beyond anything we’ve seen since the 2008 financial crisis – and possibly even before that. Yet aside...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Disney Earnings Keep Dow Above Water

Stocks jumped out of the gate Thursday, building on Wednesday's inflation-fueled gains. However, unlike yesterday where markets rallied hard into the close, today's upside action stalled out as the session wore on, as momentum in tech stocks faded. Today's positive start came courtesy of a number of headlines, including a...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Rally on Strong Earnings, Economic Data

The major market indexes ran higher right from the start on Wednesday – and never looked back. Helping boost investor sentiment were a pair of economic reports that indicated the U.S. economy is still growing. Data from the Institute for Supply Management this morning showed business activity in the services sector hit a three-month high of 56.7% in July.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy