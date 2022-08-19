Read full article on original website
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Why Powell's Friday Speech Is Critical For Investors
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 1.6% on Monday as investors brace for what could be a hawkish speech by U.S Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Here's what investors need to know. What Is The Jackson Hole Symposium? The...
Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.35% to 32,946.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 12,418.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,137.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
How Sanctions On China Over Taiwan Could Create A $2.6 Trillion Hole In The Global Economy
A report prepared by China's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security has indicated that $2.6 trillion may evaporate from the global economy if sanctions are imposed on China over its standoff with Taiwan, reported Nikkei Asia. This has shocked China's cabinet, the State Council. The amount is...
Income Outlook: Q3 2022 – Record Inflation Continues to Drive Markets
The Global X China Innovation ETF posted a return of 4.68% in Q2 2022. By comparison, the MSCI All China Index, which serves as the benchmark for KEJI returned 2.90% over the same period. In this piece, KEJI’s portfolio managers discuss how China’s changing market conditions affected the fund and our strategy going forward.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
$7.3 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Major Global Brands Are Still Hot For The Metaverse With No Cooling In Sight
As institutions and legacy companies become increasingly involved in the metaverse, it’s prudent to evaluate why this is happening, and what it means for everyone else. Two years ago, any investment from the “traditional” sectors would be unexpected, but now they're all in. In the past twelve months, companies from fashion to finance have publicly involved and invested themselves in web3 projects and spaces.
Real Estate Market Cycles - Where We're At Today And What's Next
Seasons, stages, phases and cycles. In biology, astronomy, time and many other aspects of life, things repeat. Real estate is no exception. Market analysts have shown that real estate markets pass through recurring cycles. In 1933, Homer Hoyt revealed how real estate passes through stages in his book “100 Years...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Stocks That Should Be Getting Your Attention Right Now
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Devon Energy Corp’s DVN stock is likely to be driven by natural gas and that oil could be “rocky for a while.”. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Valero Energy...
Tuesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Breaks Support As Technical Picture Darkens
Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.
