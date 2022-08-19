ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Benzinga

Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.35% to 32,946.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 12,418.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,137.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
Benzinga

Income Outlook: Q3 2022 – Record Inflation Continues to Drive Markets

The Global X China Innovation ETF posted a return of 4.68% in Q2 2022. By comparison, the MSCI All China Index, which serves as the benchmark for KEJI returned 2.90% over the same period. In this piece, KEJI’s portfolio managers discuss how China’s changing market conditions affected the fund and our strategy going forward.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Benzinga

Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Benzinga

Why Major Global Brands Are Still Hot For The Metaverse With No Cooling In Sight

As institutions and legacy companies become increasingly involved in the metaverse, it’s prudent to evaluate why this is happening, and what it means for everyone else. Two years ago, any investment from the “traditional” sectors would be unexpected, but now they're all in. In the past twelve months, companies from fashion to finance have publicly involved and invested themselves in web3 projects and spaces.
Benzinga

Real Estate Market Cycles - Where We're At Today And What's Next

Seasons, stages, phases and cycles. In biology, astronomy, time and many other aspects of life, things repeat. Real estate is no exception. Market analysts have shown that real estate markets pass through recurring cycles. In 1933, Homer Hoyt revealed how real estate passes through stages in his book “100 Years...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Breaks Support As Technical Picture Darkens

Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.
