Benzinga

Earnings Preview For KE Holdings

KE Holdings BEKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KE Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. KE Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 24, 2022

TheStreet

Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move

Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Nova Scotia missed estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.64. Revenue was down $251.00...
Dayana Sabatin

Bonus August Stimulus Check

News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days. There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For iMedia Brands

IMedia Brands IMBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that iMedia Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. iMedia Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Intuit's Earnings Outlook

Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Looking Into SPX's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, SPX SPXC earned $13.00 million, a 14.04% increase from the preceding quarter. SPX also posted a total of $354.00 million in sales, a 15.27% increase since Q1. In Q1, SPX earned $11.40 million, and total sales reached $307.10 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Return...
