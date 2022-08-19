Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For KE Holdings
KE Holdings BEKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KE Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. KE Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 24, 2022
Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move
Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 Earnings
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Nova Scotia missed estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.64. Revenue was down $251.00...
Bonus August Stimulus Check
News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days. There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.
SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income households. While the U.S. Department...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stimulus Check Update: How To Check If You’re Eligible For Another Payment
Many Americans across the country are expecting that more stimulus funds will arrive in their bank accounts. The persistent financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as rising inflation connected to previous stimulus payments and ongoing problems with supply chains that the epidemic interrupted, are what drive the demand for additional payments.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Tax rebates 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $300 to be sent out in just weeks
Eligible residents in Illinois will begin to receive property tax and income tax rebates starting the week of Sept. 12.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Earnings Outlook For iMedia Brands
IMedia Brands IMBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that iMedia Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. iMedia Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Intuit's Earnings Outlook
Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Looking Into SPX's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, SPX SPXC earned $13.00 million, a 14.04% increase from the preceding quarter. SPX also posted a total of $354.00 million in sales, a 15.27% increase since Q1. In Q1, SPX earned $11.40 million, and total sales reached $307.10 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Return...
