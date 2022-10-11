The Great British Bake Off 2022 — UK and US air dates, contestants, judges, presenters and all we know

The Great British Bake Off 2022 is back with another group of bakers being put to the test in TV’s best-loved tent for the 13th series of the cookery contest.

With cakes, biscuits, bread and pastries all on the menu just like they were for The Great British Bake Off 2021 , this year's contestants are battling it out to impress the hard-to-please judges, and now the series is well underway, we are really getting to know who has got that Star Baker quality.

Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Basking Show if you are in the US)...

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — when is it on?

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and started on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.

The news of when the show would be back was confirmed on Twitter, along with a picture of Matt, Noel, Prue and Paul together in a very sunny-looking garden.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the bakers?

Here are the 12 bakers who have been battling it out in the Bake Off tent each week. Their names are Will, Abdul , Carole , James , Kevin , Maxy , Rebs , Syabira , Dawn , Janusz , Maisam and Sandro and you can see them all in the picture below...

A new batch of baking hopefuls enter the tent. (Image credit: C4)

Get to know the contestants a little better with our gallery...

Janusz, Headteacher PA, 34

Janusz grew up in Poland and loves bringing flavors of his homeland into British staples.

Syabira, Cardiovascular Researcher, 32

Avid gamer Syabira makes British classics with a nod to her Malaysian heritage.

Dawn, IT Manager, 60

Dawn is highly creative with her designs and enjoys creating illusions with her cakes.

Will, Former Charity Director, 45

Will made his first jam tarts when he was two, and often puts yeast into his bakes.

Abdul, Electronics Engineer, 29

Raised in Saudi Arabia, salsa dancer Abdul is interested in the chemistry of baking.

Carole, Supermarket Cashier, 59

Green-fingered Carole bakes cakes that are inspired by her love of gardening.

Maisam, Student and Sales Assistant, 18

Libya-born Maisam first baked at the age of 13 and likes using Mediterranean flavors.

Kevin, Music Teacher, 33

A keen baker since he was 17, Kevin frequently works with seasonal ingredients.

James, Nuclear Scientist, 25

Scot James brings his passion for music and horror films to his culinary creations.

Sandro, Nanny, 30

Angolan Sandro started baking after his father died, and he also runs classes for autistic children.

Maxy, Architectural Assistant, 29

Mum-of-two Maxy hails from Sweden and gives a Scandinavian twist to her bakes.

Rebs, Masters Student, 23

Rebs remembers baking with her mum when she was three, and now she bakes to de-stress.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the judges?

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith are preparing to put more bakers to the culinary test in The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: C4)

Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are set to return to put the bakers through their paces with more Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges. They will both be keeping their beady eyes out for any soggy bottoms, while Paul will hopefully be doling out some well-deserved Hollywood Handshakes.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the presenters?

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are set to lend moral support to the bakers in the return of The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: Channel 4)

After showing off his baking prowess - or lack of - when he took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer earlier this year as a last-minute replacement for another celebrity, Matt Lucas will be glad that he’s only due to be back on hosting duties in the new series.

Also set to co-present alongside Matt and hopefully sporting another colorful range of shirts and knitwear, is Noel Fielding.

What are the themed weeks on The Great British Bake Off 2022?

As always Bake Off is going to have a number of themed weeks, but as well as the familiar ones there will be some new themes added in. The first episode saw the bakers tackle Cake Week, but what are the new themes? Paul and Prue have revealed there is going to be a Halloween Week for the first time, as well as Custard Week and Mexican Week.

"We've got Halloween Week which we have never done before, and Mexican week which is great because I have just got back from Mexico," Paul told us.

Prue added: "I love Custard Week, too. Often when the bakers make a slightly awful-looking cake that still tastes good, I say to them, 'There's nothing wrong with this that a bowl of custard wouldn't fix!'"

Who has left The Great British Bake off 2022?

*WARNING — spoilers for who has left the show below!*

Each week we will sadly lose a baker as one contestant is crowned Star Baker, while another is sent home. Here is a round-up of who has left the competition so far this season.

Who left in week 1 — Cake Week?

Will was the first to leave the show in 2022. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Sadly, Will was the first of the bakers to leave the famous tent in week one. Despite making a great Showstopper, he struggled when his Italian meringue buttercream kept separating and unfortunately Paul and Prue chose him to go home first. "Somebody has got to go first and obviously I am disappointed but I am proud to have made it," he said following his exit.

Janusz won the first Star Baker award of the season after impressing with his 'Home Is Where The Flowers Grow' cake.

Who left in week 2 — Biscuit Week?

Maisam was the second to leave the show. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Biscuit week saw this year's youngest contestant, 18-year-old Maisam, leave the show. After struggling with her carrot-shaped macarons, Maisam was then chosen as the second person to leave the white tent, despite making a beautiful edible mask in the showstopper challenge. Speaking of her time on the show, Maisam said: "I think I'm definitely proud as I'm only 18, so at this age, I've done something to be proud of. This is not the end of my baking journey, it's where it starts."

Maxy won her first Star Baker crown after impressing with her illusion macarons and garibaldi biscuits.

Who left in week 3 — Bread Week?

In a surprise twist, no one left the famous white tent on Bread Week after both Rebs and Abdul were forced to temporarily pull out of the show due to being unwell. Insisting that it would be unfair on the other bakers if someone was eliminated with two contestants missing, Noel and Matt announced everyone was safe and had made it through to week four.

Janusz was named Star Baker in Bread Week, marking his second Star Baker win of the series so far.

Who left in week 4 — Mexican Week?

Mexican Week is a new addition to the Bake Off schedule, and it turns out it wasn't a welcome change for Rebs and James after they were both voted out of the show. Speaking of his exit, James joked: "You either love or hate Mexican food, so I think you would love or hate Mexican week. And I have to admit I hated it!" Rebs added: "I think three of us Bakers were in danger, and poor James did have a nightmare. I was mainly sad because I didn’t get to do Dessert Week, because that alongside Bread Week were the weeks I was most looking forward to."

Maxy was crowned Star Baker in Week 4, after seriously impressing in Mexican Week.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Giuseppe was the worthy winner of The Great British Bake Off last year. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Season 12 saw talented Italian Giuseppe Dell'Anno take home the trophy after beating Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final, which aired last autumn. Giuseppe’s cookery book, Giuseppe's Italian Bakes , will be released on October 13 2022.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — is there a trailer?

Yes! You can see all the bakers in action as things start to heat up in the tent. There is also the small matter of Paul Hollywood casting his critical eye over the bakes, too...