Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: Three Sold, One Off the Market
This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Park Slope, Bay Ridge, Bushwick and Brooklyn Heights. Petite but carefully designed, this one-bedroom has a mantel and other fine 19th century details as well as modern updates and built-ins. It’s located in a bay-windowed space with 12-foot-high ceilings in the rear of the third floor of 115 8th Avenue in Park Slope. The apartment’s main space combines living, dining and kitchen in a room with exuberant striped basketweave parquet flooring and walnut wood paneling. There is also an original corner mantel, tall windows, a beamed ceiling and built-in bookshelves. This former Co-op of the Day was taken of the market this month.
Brooklyn Heights Co-op With Sunken Living Room, Wood Floors, Closets Asks $875K
This one-bedroom on Orange Street still has its original spacious layout with a sunken living room, dining nook and a foyer that could serve as a work from home perch. It’s on the third floor of 72 Orange Street, a 1937 Colonial Revival brick elevator building in the historic district designed by architects Seelig & Finklestein. Original details in the apartment include iron railings, wood floors, arched openings and picture rails.
Commemorate the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn This Week
The annual family-friendly day of music, demonstrations and hands-on activities to honor the Battle of Brooklyn returns to Green-Wood Cemetery this weekend. Part of the larger Battle Week calendar of events organized by Old Stone House, the outdoor event on the grounds of the historic cemetery is meant to bring to life the dramatic events of 1776. The event this year, in partnership with the New-York Historical Society and Wyckoff House Museum, is dubbed “An Eighteenth-Century American Faire” and includes a focus on the diverse world of Revolutionary-era New York.
Slew of New Food and Drink Spots Set to Open in Fort Greene Starting in the Fall
Fort Greene is set to get at least five new restaurants or bars within blocks of each other over the fall and winter. Forma Pasta Factory, Margot, Slutty Vegan, Bar Francis and a so-far unnamed spot are all gearing up to open within a few steps of Fulton Street, between Vanderbilt Avenue and South Elliott Place.
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Park Slope Co-op, a Bay Ridge Row House
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Boerum Hill co-op, an East Williamsburg row house and a Park Slope brownstone. Park Slope was popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Flatbush rental at $2,300 a month and the most expensive is a Park Slope brownstone at $5.095 million.
