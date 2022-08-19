This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Park Slope, Bay Ridge, Bushwick and Brooklyn Heights. Petite but carefully designed, this one-bedroom has a mantel and other fine 19th century details as well as modern updates and built-ins. It’s located in a bay-windowed space with 12-foot-high ceilings in the rear of the third floor of 115 8th Avenue in Park Slope. The apartment’s main space combines living, dining and kitchen in a room with exuberant striped basketweave parquet flooring and walnut wood paneling. There is also an original corner mantel, tall windows, a beamed ceiling and built-in bookshelves. This former Co-op of the Day was taken of the market this month.

