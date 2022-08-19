Montclair, NJ, August 9, 2021 – Family Promise of Essex County has launched its 2022 Walk for Change, an annual fundraising event where runners and walkers from all over Essex County come together for a day of fun, good cheer and exercise to raise money for families experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. This year the main event will take place at 9 AM on Sunday, October 16th at Verona Park. Team captains will lead groups at Verona Park on October 16th or on proposed alternate trails on a date of their choice, with the goal of raising $100,000 through sponsorships, event sign-ups, and donations.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO