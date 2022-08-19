Read full article on original website
Making Summer Memories with Kids at A Museum
Children love to learn, especially when it’s fun. Luckily, there are so many great museums in the area and nearby! Here are some popular northern New Jersey museums the whole family can enjoy. Aviation Hall of Fame and Museum of New Jersey (400 Fred Wehran Drive, Teterboro) Here’s one...
Bestselling Author Taylor Jenkins Reid Back in Montclair on August 31!
Montclair, NJ – Bestselling author and #BookTok favorite author Taylor Jenkins Reid is back in Montclair for her only NJ event!. Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival is thrilled to welcome author of Daisy Jones & The Six, Malibu Rising, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid on Wednesday August 31 at 7 p.m. Taylor will be live and in person talking about her new book Carrie Soto is Back. This will be her only NJ event, one of three on the East Coast.
Calling All Runners and Walkers – Family Promise of Essex County 2022 Walk For Change
Montclair, NJ, August 9, 2021 – Family Promise of Essex County has launched its 2022 Walk for Change, an annual fundraising event where runners and walkers from all over Essex County come together for a day of fun, good cheer and exercise to raise money for families experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. This year the main event will take place at 9 AM on Sunday, October 16th at Verona Park. Team captains will lead groups at Verona Park on October 16th or on proposed alternate trails on a date of their choice, with the goal of raising $100,000 through sponsorships, event sign-ups, and donations.
Montclair Crime: Christopher Street Burglary; Theft at Dot Reeder
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 16, 2022 (Watchung Avenue): Employees at Dot Reeder on Watchung Avenue reported that an unknown male entered the store and stole two sweatshirts valued at $145.00 each. August 19, 2022 (Walnut Street): An employee of an oil...
Brookdale ShopRite Gets Nuts Factory!
Bloomfield, NJ – Brookdale ShopRite is getting a little nutty, in a good way – bringing shoppers a gourmet, over-the-top selection of raw, salted, spiced, sweet, chocolate-coated nuts and seeds at the Nuts Factory “store within a store” which opened today at Brookdale ShopRite. You can’t miss it – on your left when you enter, taking the space formerly used by an organic juice bar.
