Crime Stoppers Highlights Unsolved Saginaw County Homicide
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leader to the arrest of a suspect in an unsolved homicide that happened on Oct. 10, 2021. In the early morning hours that day, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. in Kochville Township for reports of shots fired in the area. They found evidence of a shooting, but no one in the area. Victims of the shooting showed up at a local hospital a short time later. One was a 21-year-old man who was pronounced dead.
Fire Kills Father and Displaces His Family
A man is dead and his family displaced after a house fire in northern Bay County. Around ten Monday night sheriff’s deputies and Gibson Township firefighters responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road. They found the house engulfed in flames. The residents had called...
Gratiot County 911 Out of Service
Gratiot County is currently having issues with its 9-1-1 service. Authorities say the service went out around 3:20 Monday morning. While the issue is being worked on, all emergency calls should be made at 989-875-7505 or to the Gratiot County Sheriff`s Office at 989-875-5211.
Poseyville Riverfront Restoration Brings New Park to Midland
A vacant industrial lot in Midland is receiving renovations as part of a new wetland park project. The South Riverfront Restoration Project brings together the City of Midland and the Michigan Baseball Foundation to establish a new public park on a vacant industrial property that was formerly the site of a concrete block manufacturer less than half a mile downriver from the Tridge. The new park will feature a parking area, two fishing piers, as well as a pavilion named in dedication to the late philanthropist Alan Ott, which will connect to a pedestrian walkway that spans the Tittabawassee river.
Disability Reading Program Coming to Saginaw ISD
A new partnership between Dow, Disability Network of Mid-Michigan (DNMM) and the Saginaw ISD seeks to promote disability awareness by providing books to elementary students. Through an interactive reading program, the Disability Awareness Literacy Program (DALP) intends to foster awareness and education, helping break the stigmas about people with disabilities. The Saginaw ISD was selected as the first partner for the initiative because its Special Education Department provides academic and functional achievement programming for more than 5,500 students with exceptionalities. Each child and classroom will receive a book with their choice of disability topic, a packet of activities related to the book, and a volunteer to read to the class. Dow will also donate books to the school library so students can continue to explore these critical topics on their own.
