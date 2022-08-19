Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
Governor Abbott puts support behind repealing “tampon tax” ahead of midterms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Advocates have long called for repealing the sales tax on products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Menstrual products are already tax free in 24 States and Governor Greg Abbott says he would support Texas joining them. Michelle Taylor-Robinson, Associate Head Professor of Comparative Politics and...
A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
Flood Watch continues for the Central Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As storms that dropped heavy rainfall across North and Central Texas move through the Brazos Valley Monday evening, the National Weather Service has expanded and extended the previously-issued FLOOD WATCH, which is now in place for the Central Brazos Valley. WHO: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee,...
Heavy rain brings much needed relief to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rainfall through the Brazos Valley is bringing some much-needed relief. After months of dry forecasts, multiple days of rain will help chisel away at area drought conditions. Most of the Brazos Valley was put under a flood watch for Monday and Tuesday. This severe weather includes Brazos County, which saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 30mph wind at times Monday.
Another round of rain, storms likely Monday. Flood Watch issued for Northern Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the northern Brazos Valley Monday. Heavy rain is expected across parts of North and Central Texas as the week begins. This concern for potential, isolated flooding covers the I-35 corridor from Austin to the Red River, Central, North, and Northeast Texas. As of Sunday evening, here are the latest details from the agency:
