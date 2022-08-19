ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Woman Found Dead In Vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle. Police found the body of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works around 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the back seat of an SUV on the 19000 block of Stahelin Avenue in Detroit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detroit Police say an argument between the victim and 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds Jr. escalated into gunfire. An investigation then led to the arrest of Reynolds Jr. on Aug. 20. Reynolds is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and two counts of felony firearms. It’s unclear when he’s expected in court. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, MI
Troy, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Man In Custody After Allegedly Shooting 12-Year-Old Girl During Shoe Robbery In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 12 year-old girl during an attempted robbery at a park in Detroit. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Skinner Park, located on the 12800 block of Kelly Road in Detroit. According to police, 19 year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park when he allegedly pulled a gun on the young victim and demanded her shoes. After she refused, Bradford allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene on foot. Bradford was arrested the following day and is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and felony firearm. The victim has not been identified and her current condition is unknown at this time. Bradford was arraigned on Monday and is expected to be back in court for a probably cause conference on Aug. 30. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher George
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralyzed#Violent Crime
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler

Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank. Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2. Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty

Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Failed smash and grab at Detroit marijuana grow operation sparks fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy