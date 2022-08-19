Read full article on original website
5-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun
According to police, that child and his 6-year-old brother found a gun within their home and were playing with it when it went off and shot the 5-year-old in the eye.
Detroit Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Woman Found Dead In Vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle. Police found the body of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works around 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the back seat of an SUV on the 19000 block of Stahelin Avenue in Detroit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detroit Police say an argument between the victim and 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds Jr. escalated into gunfire. An investigation then led to the arrest of Reynolds Jr. on Aug. 20. Reynolds is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and two counts of felony firearms. It’s unclear when he’s expected in court. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old boy dies after shooting on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a 5-year-old boy has died after a shooting on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit. UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home. Police say the incident occurred in the 19700 block of Oakfield Avenue near Seven Mile...
fox2detroit.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Detroit
A man is in custody and facing charges after Detroit Fire Department intern Zambrecia Works was shot and killed. Police provided an update about the case Tuesday.
Man In Custody After Allegedly Shooting 12-Year-Old Girl During Shoe Robbery In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 12 year-old girl during an attempted robbery at a park in Detroit. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Skinner Park, located on the 12800 block of Kelly Road in Detroit. According to police, 19 year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park when he allegedly pulled a gun on the young victim and demanded her shoes. After she refused, Bradford allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene on foot. Bradford was arrested the following day and is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and felony firearm. The victim has not been identified and her current condition is unknown at this time. Bradford was arraigned on Monday and is expected to be back in court for a probably cause conference on Aug. 30. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek person of interest who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who dropped off a wounded individual at a hospital in Dearborn. According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, a person was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane in Dearborn. The individual was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids - 11, 12, and 14 - trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of carjackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids - ages 11, 12, and 14 - were arrested in...
Homicide suspect now in custody after barricaded situation in Detroit
Detroit police say a homicide suspect is now in custody after an hours-long barricaded situation on the city's west side on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say
DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said. The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said nobody was...
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler
Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank. Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2. Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and...
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty
Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
fox2detroit.com
Failed smash and grab at Detroit marijuana grow operation sparks fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bizarre’ Southfield chase ends with driver, woman thought to be kidnapped both hiding in trash cans
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police said a “very bizarre” chase ended with a driver and a woman previously thought to be a kidnapping victim both hiding from officers in separate garbage cans. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to the area of 8 Mile...
