Warsaw, IN

News Now Warsaw

Etna Green Food Pantry Open To Help Those In Need

ETNA GREEN – The Etna Community Food Pantry is now available to help people in need of food after holding its grand opening Saturday. Cindy Hanes said she and Janelle Schmucker have been wanting to put together the food pantry for a long time. Josh Hartzell, of Etna Elevator, was able to get Hanes and Schmucker together and they “all had a big meeting” and decided to open the food pantry in the parking lot at Etna Elevator, 120 N. Walnut St., Etna Green.
News Now Warsaw

Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
News Now Warsaw

CubeNow Offers Climate-Controlled Self-Storage In Warsaw

CubeNow Self-Storage, 1701 E. Center St., Warsaw, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Thursday before it officially opened. There are about 230 climate-controlled units with 25 or 30 units already rented since a soft opening about six weeks ago, said Dean Avey, of Swift Group, which owns CubeNow.
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

Church of God Closes Doors Due To Low Attendance

Church of God, 1059 Rozella Road, Warsaw, parishioners are looking for a different church to attend as the last service at the church was Aug. 14. Chad Briscoe, lay leader at Church of God, said the decision to close the church was made in mid-July due to the decline of the congregation. Their pastor, Tim Kumper, retired in October and the church couldn’t afford a full-time pastor. There were no pastors in their denomination that could come and take on the church.
Warsaw, IN
News Now Warsaw

Aguillon Takes Oath Of Office As WPD Officer

Alvaro A. Aguillon hit a few milestones this past week. He and his wife Kendall just celebrated their three-year anniversary on Tuesday. Friday, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer gave Alvaro the oath of office as a Warsaw Police Department officer. The oath is taken upon initial hiring, but symbolizes the completion of the probationary year, according to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, WPD public information officer.
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

1 Taken To Hospital After Saturday Two-Vehicle Crash

NORTH WEBSTER – One person was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to information provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the personal injury accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Ind. 13, about 1,000 feet north of CR 800N in Tippecanoe Township.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw Police Alert Residents To Thefts From Autos

Warsaw Police Department has experienced two separate rashes of theft from automobiles and auto thefts over the last two weekends. Initial investigation leads WPD to believe that these thefts are occurring with multiple suspects operating in the city as well as in the county at the same time, according to a news release from the WPD.
WARSAW, IN

