Florida State

Is Politics in Your Blood? New Site For Florida Political News Will Have You Hooked!

Looking for up to the minute coverage of the Florida political landscape? Check out our new site, The Florida Reporter. The Florida Reporter promises to offer timely news stories pertaining to politics, issues, elected officials and their impact across the state. It’s designed to give our audience a snapshot of what is happening in the political world. New stories are posted, continuously, throughout the day.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Judge blocks Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act' pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First...
FLORIDA STATE
The Best Places to Live in Florida

Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries

Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
ORLANDO, FL
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

