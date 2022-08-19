Read full article on original website
Is Politics in Your Blood? New Site For Florida Political News Will Have You Hooked!
Looking for up to the minute coverage of the Florida political landscape? Check out our new site, The Florida Reporter. The Florida Reporter promises to offer timely news stories pertaining to politics, issues, elected officials and their impact across the state. It’s designed to give our audience a snapshot of what is happening in the political world. New stories are posted, continuously, throughout the day.
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent
The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
Judge blocks Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act' pushed by Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First...
Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules
Several Republican-led states are facing similar challenges from the Department of Justice. The post Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules appeared first on NewsOne.
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
The Best Places to Live in Florida
Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 20 people violating election laws will be arrested
Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stood in front of deputies Thursday, and in a room where his staff handed out signs that read, "my vote counts,” and announced that 20 people have been arrested and charged with voter fraud. “I think, unfortunately, there will be more prosecutions...
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
Video shows Florida beachgoers getting caught in waterspout as it moves onshore
REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. - Wild video shows the moment a waterspout in Florida spun in the waters around Redington Beach before reaching land, chases fleeing beachgoers who ended up getting ‘run over’ by it. Kylie Beggs posted video of the moment – which happened on Tuesday – as...
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Seminole Tribe Sends $1 Million To Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Seminole Tribe of Florida contributed $1 million to Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee on Aug. 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee received from July 30 through
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Florida Police Warn People to Stop Touching Manatees While They're Mating: 'Do NOT Touch'
Authorities in Sarasota, Florida, want people to stop touching manatees while they're mating. In a tweet shared recently, the Sarasota Police Department told the public that manatees were seen mating at South Lido Beach. Adding a note from Mote Marine Lab, the SPD wrote, "If you see a manatee mating...
