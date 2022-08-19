Read full article on original website
BBC
The pre-loved baby boxes being sent to Ukraine’s frontline
A Scottish charity is collecting recycled baby boxes for new parents near the frontline in Ukraine. A baby box is free for every newborn child in Scotland and is full of essential items. The Scot Baby Box Appeal has been collecting aid for Ukrainians since the Russian invasion. It has...
BBC
Ukraine refugee hosts should get £700 a month, says minister
Payments to people hosting Ukrainian refugees should double after six months to £700 a month, the refugees minister has said. Lord Harrington told the BBC hosting a refugee was "no insignificant commitment" and some families had struggled with costs. A recent survey found a quarter of sponsors intend to...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
BBC
What to do with clothes you no longer wear
Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
BBC
Ukraine war: Alarm over reports Ukrainian POWs face trial in cages
The UN Human Rights Office says it is concerned by reports that Russia plans to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Russian-occupied Mariupol. A UN spokeswoman said there was evidence that metal cages were being built in the Ukrainian city's concert hall, "apparently to restrain prisoners of war during proceedings."
BBC
Who's going on strike, and when?
Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
The enduring legacy of Michael Collins 100 years on
"What if Michael Collins had lived?" That is the question every visitor to the Michael Collins Centre and Museum in Castleview, County Cork, wants to ask, according to its joint founder Tim Crowley. Monday marks 100 years since Collins was killed in a gun battle between competing sides in the...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
BBC
Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
BBC
Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy
Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia appeals for new recruits for war effort
The town of Volosovo, near St Petersburg, is booming. Not the economy - it's the loudspeakers. Like many towns in Russia, Volosovo has them installed on tall poles that line the main street. Traditionally they are used for playing patriotic music during national holidays. Now, though, they have a different purpose.
BBC
Liverpool shooting: Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured
A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool. A man was reported to have fired a gun in a house on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot at 22:00 BST on Monday. The girl was shot in the chest and died in hospital, while a man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman was shot in the hand.
