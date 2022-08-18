ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022

Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com

The Louisville Orchestra Announces Free Neighborhood Concerts

The Louisville Orchestra has announced a new series of free concerts under their Music Without Borders series. Tickets for the performances are not required and the public is encouraged to bring personal seating to the performances at Shawnee Park. The series kicks off at Iroquois Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and at Shawnee Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Band
WLKY.com

Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”

Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville

Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
LOUISVILLE, KY
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy