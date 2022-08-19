Police searching for missing mother and child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people.
Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
Police said the mother has a medical condition and it is unclear if she is on her medication.
If you see them, please call 901-545-2677.
