Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people.

Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.

Police said the mother has a medical condition and it is unclear if she is on her medication.

If you see them, please call 901-545-2677.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.