arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 21-27
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
Badgers ready to kickoff 8-game season
The 2022 Arkadelphia Badger football season is right around the corner as the Badgers kickoff this Friday at Camden-Fairview, but for fans who have watched the Badgers over the last few seasons, what lies around the corner looks a little different than it has in the past. Arkadelphia enters 2022...
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
