Pleasanton, CA

calmatters.network

Church gets city's blessing for 'safe parking' program

First Congregational Church of Palo Alto got the green light Monday to launch a “safe parking” program for unhoused individuals after the City Council rejected an appeal from the church’s neighbors. The council voted 5-2, with Vice Mayor Lydia Kou and Council member Greg Tanaka dissenting, to...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
news24-680.com

Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday

More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California

Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vehicle Crash on Highway 4 Prompts County Hazmat Response

At approximately 7:50 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a rollover vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Contra Loma Blvd in Antioch. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned vehicle that was blocking the number 1 lane of traffic and some type of spill had occurred from a 35-gallon drum. County HAZMAT and CHP was dispatched to the incident. The driver of the vehicle self-extricated and sustained minor injuries.
ANTIOCH, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton council wants to move forward with Stoneridge Mall redevelopment framework planning

The Pleasanton City Council approved a request from staff to move forward with the planning process for the Stoneridge Shopping Center redevelopment framework on Tuesday. The framework allows staff to start preparing for mixed-use plans for the mall property including outlines for the proposed 900 to 1,400 affordable housing units that could be developed as part of the 2023-31 Housing Element update.
PLEASANTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood

A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton school board approves reorganization of technological services

The Pleasanton school board approved a reorganization plan earlier this month for the Information Technology Department that will see tech specialists assigned to multiple schools and work off a dispatch model. According to the plan, nine technology specialists will be divided into three teams — each team will be responsible...
PLEASANTON, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Find the Apple to Your Pie at These Bay Area U-Pick Orchards

EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.
AGRICULTURE
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

'California Scenes' on display in Pleasanton

Local artist Charlotte Severin’s watercolor depictions of the state are the focal point of a new exhibit in the Firehouse Arts Center lobby in downtown Pleasanton. “California Scenes”, which opened last week and runs through Sept. 24, highlights the en plein air style Severin has been known for during her career as an artist, which also includes teaching watercolor courses at the Firehouse and Pleasanton Senior Center and serving as the founding president of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.
PLEASANTON, CA

