Church gets city's blessing for 'safe parking' program
First Congregational Church of Palo Alto got the green light Monday to launch a “safe parking” program for unhoused individuals after the City Council rejected an appeal from the church’s neighbors. The council voted 5-2, with Vice Mayor Lydia Kou and Council member Greg Tanaka dissenting, to...
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
Ask Lookout: What was that big helicopter going back and forth to the DeLaveaga fire recently?
Folks around downtown might have seen a new addition to Cal Fire's air attack dipping into the San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to help fight a recent blaze. Here's a closer look.
Vehicle Crash on Highway 4 Prompts County Hazmat Response
At approximately 7:50 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a rollover vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Contra Loma Blvd in Antioch. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned vehicle that was blocking the number 1 lane of traffic and some type of spill had occurred from a 35-gallon drum. County HAZMAT and CHP was dispatched to the incident. The driver of the vehicle self-extricated and sustained minor injuries.
Pleasanton council wants to move forward with Stoneridge Mall redevelopment framework planning
The Pleasanton City Council approved a request from staff to move forward with the planning process for the Stoneridge Shopping Center redevelopment framework on Tuesday. The framework allows staff to start preparing for mixed-use plans for the mall property including outlines for the proposed 900 to 1,400 affordable housing units that could be developed as part of the 2023-31 Housing Element update.
BART says major delays on SF line caused by 'unauthorized personnel' in TransBay Tube
AC Transit is assisting BART while it deals with major delays on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and Daly City SFO/Millbrae directions, due to unauthorized personnel in the TransBay tube. AC Transit is providing mutual aid at the TransBay Terminal Bus lines O, NL and F from...
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont
An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood
A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Pleasanton school board approves reorganization of technological services
The Pleasanton school board approved a reorganization plan earlier this month for the Information Technology Department that will see tech specialists assigned to multiple schools and work off a dispatch model. According to the plan, nine technology specialists will be divided into three teams — each team will be responsible...
Find the Apple to Your Pie at These Bay Area U-Pick Orchards
EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.
Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
'California Scenes' on display in Pleasanton
Local artist Charlotte Severin’s watercolor depictions of the state are the focal point of a new exhibit in the Firehouse Arts Center lobby in downtown Pleasanton. “California Scenes”, which opened last week and runs through Sept. 24, highlights the en plein air style Severin has been known for during her career as an artist, which also includes teaching watercolor courses at the Firehouse and Pleasanton Senior Center and serving as the founding president of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.
