Anna Jay Comments On Her Experience With Brodie Lee, More
During a recent “Women of AEW” panel at GalaxyCon, Anna Jay commented on working with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order prior to his passing, getting feedback from him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the panel below:. On her experiences with Brodie Lee: “It...
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 Of Young Rock
According to a report from Pwinsider, NBC is in the process of looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan on the third season of ‘Young Rock‘. The casting call says the character will be a recurring guest star. The production for the third season of ‘Young Rock’ begins next month in Memphis, TN.
